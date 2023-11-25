Home » Family team happily swings the racket-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
Sports

Family team happily swings the racket-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

by admin

The “China Sports Lottery Cup” 8th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Table Tennis Amateur Players Qualifying Tournament and the 6th “Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Family Cup” table tennis invitational tournament showcased the spirit of unity and teamwork as families came together to compete in Hohhot.

The event, hosted by the Inner Mongolia Table Tennis Association and Hohhot National Fitness Service Center, saw a total of 292 players from 12 league cities in the region taking part. Among them, 75 players from 35 representative teams competed in the family group, while 217 players participated in the singles group.

The aim of the competition was to promote the popularity and development of table tennis in Inner Mongolia. Many participating families took to the table tennis court as a team, demonstrating their unity and understanding.

Husband and wife duos were particularly notable, with many working together in harmony to cut off the metal and go all out. Families were seen traveling light, swinging vigorously, and serving up some fierce competition.

The tournament provided a platform for families to showcase their teamwork and unity, and the event is a testament to the strong bond and support families provide each other. The photography for this event was provided by Prairie All Media’s Niu Tianjia, chief reporter of Inner Mongolia News Network.

The success of the tournament highlights the positive impact of sports on family dynamics, and the joy and excitement shared by all participants. The event’s significance was further emphasized by the presence of the Editor, Duan Liping, who praised the families’ spirit of camaraderie and collaboration.

See also  Qatar 2022, the final speaks for Inter: there will be a Nerazzurri 100%. It has been happening since 1982

The “Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Family Cup” table tennis invitational tournament captured the heartwarming display of family unity and teamwork, leaving a lasting impression on all in attendance.

You may also like

Circus the football player agency of Claudio Marchisio...

Max Verstappen in pole position in Bahrain, just...

The Erba massacre returns to the courtroom. The...

World Championships in Winterberg – German two-man bobsleighs...

The Prosecutor’s Office will appeal Dani Alves’ sentence...

Grand Slam judo Tashkent: Jorre Verstraeten misses the...

Torino Fiorentina, Juric: “Good morning, starter against Fiorentina,...

New sports director for Bayern Munich

San Siro: Sala, if Milan is not interested...

2nd Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf is fighting to stay...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy