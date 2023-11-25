Family team happily swings the racket-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

The “China Sports Lottery Cup” 8th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Table Tennis Amateur Players Qualifying Tournament and the 6th “Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Family Cup” table tennis invitational tournament showcased the spirit of unity and teamwork as families came together to compete in Hohhot.

The event, hosted by the Inner Mongolia Table Tennis Association and Hohhot National Fitness Service Center, saw a total of 292 players from 12 league cities in the region taking part. Among them, 75 players from 35 representative teams competed in the family group, while 217 players participated in the singles group.

The aim of the competition was to promote the popularity and development of table tennis in Inner Mongolia. Many participating families took to the table tennis court as a team, demonstrating their unity and understanding.

Husband and wife duos were particularly notable, with many working together in harmony to cut off the metal and go all out. Families were seen traveling light, swinging vigorously, and serving up some fierce competition.

The tournament provided a platform for families to showcase their teamwork and unity, and the event is a testament to the strong bond and support families provide each other. The photography for this event was provided by Prairie All Media’s Niu Tianjia, chief reporter of Inner Mongolia News Network.

The success of the tournament highlights the positive impact of sports on family dynamics, and the joy and excitement shared by all participants. The event’s significance was further emphasized by the presence of the Editor, Duan Liping, who praised the families’ spirit of camaraderie and collaboration.

The “Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Family Cup” table tennis invitational tournament captured the heartwarming display of family unity and teamwork, leaving a lasting impression on all in attendance.

