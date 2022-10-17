Home Sports Famous: Dream Chaser will exercise player option, his Warriors career won’t end anytime soon _Woj_season_’s contract
Original title: Report: Dream Chaser will implement player option, his Warriors career will not end soon

Beijing time on October 18th news, reporter Woj talked about the contract situation of Warriors forward Draymond Green in a live broadcast.

Before the start of the new season, the Warriors officially announced that Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins had been re-signed ahead of schedule. Given the conflict, does Dream Chasing have a future with the Warriors?

“Dream will definitely have a player option that’s worth $27.5 million next season,” Woj said. “I’m not sure he’s going to get that much money in free agency.”

“Dream Chaser has two years left on his contract. After the two years are over, there may be room for an extension, or he signs a new contract with an annual salary of less than $27.5 million,” Woj continued. Still winning, and still being productive in chasing dreams, and wanting to stay with the team.”

Woj concluded: “I don’t think the dream time with the Warriors will end anytime soon.”

If Dream pursues the player option, he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024. Of course, chasing dreams can also jump out of the contract and test the free market next summer.

ESPN salary expert Bob Marks said that if Dream Chasing implements the player option, the Warriors will have 12 players with guaranteed contracts in the 23-24 season, their total salary is 215 million US dollars, luxury tax will reach 268 million US dollars, a total of 4.83 One hundred million U.S. dollars.

On October 19, the Warriors will usher in the regular season opener of the new season, the opponent is the Lakers. (jim)Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

