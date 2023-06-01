Famous mouths lead to controversy: If Jokic wins the championship, his historical status will surpass Durant and will also rank ahead of the Nova King – yqqlm

Original title: Famous mouths lead to controversy: If Jokic wins the championship, his historical status will surpass Durant and will also rank ahead of the King of Nuo

On June 1, Beijing time, celebrity Chris Broussard talked about the topic of Jokic’s historical status. He said frankly that if Jokic wins the championship, his historical status will be ranked ahead of Nowitzki and Durant.

The finals are about to start, and now the outside world is overwhelmingly optimistic about the Nuggets winning the championship. If the Nuggets want to win the first championship in team history, the key lies in Jokic’s performance. The outside world is also optimistic that Jokic will continue to play a dominant performance. At present, according to the latest FMVP odds, Jokic takes the lead and ranks first.

Jokic has become a thorn in the side of the Heat. Spoelstra said, “He doesn’t have any obvious weaknesses in terms of height and technology. He is one of those players who can affect the game in countless ways.” Butler is also very Afraid of Jokic, “We have to defend him with five people. He does everything very well. We have to fill the vacancy and rebound. I think in the final analysis, he is the key to the opponent.”

Adebayor, who will take on the heavy responsibility of defending Jokic in the finals, said, "I have to force him to shoot some difficult shots and then accept the results. This is the most important thing for me." However, Jokic may be difficult to guard. If he can continue his previous performance, it may only be a matter of time before the Nuggets win the championship, and Jokic is likely to win the Finals MVP by then. At present, Jokic has won two regular season MVPs in his career, was selected to the NBA All-NBA Team 5 times, and was selected to the All-Star 5 times. If he can lead the Nuggets to the championship, his historical status will surpass Dirk Nowitzki and Durant. It will indeed be recognized by many people. Compared with Nowitzki, Jokic already has one more regular season MVP honor. As for Durant, the gold content of his two championships is still questioned by many people, and Jokic is the real boss of the team To win the championship, of course, the premise is to win the championship. From this perspective, it seems reasonable for him to surpass Durant.

