Home Sports Famous note: Irving is expected to play against the Grizzlies and has been suspended for 7 games – yqqlm
Sports

Famous note: Irving is expected to play against the Grizzlies and has been suspended for 7 games – yqqlm

by admin
Famous note: Irving is expected to play against the Grizzlies and has been suspended for 7 games – yqqlm

Original title: Famous note: Irving is expected to play against the Grizzlies and has been suspended for 7 games

Beijing time on November 18th, according to a report from Mingji Woj, well-informed sources revealed that the return process of Nets star Kyrie Irving has entered the final stage, and he is expected to return in the home game against the Grizzlies next Monday. .

Woj pointed out that Irving will definitely miss today’s away game against the Trail Blazers. According to the schedule, the Nets will return to home against the Grizzlies next Monday, when Irving may return. Obviously, this is good news for the Nets.

After shooting practice today, Nets star Kevin Durant was asked about Irving’s expected return. “It’s very exciting for everyone,” KD said. “I mean we miss Irving, miss his presence on the court.”

Talking about the progress of Irving’s comeback, KD explained: “I don’t know the specific details. I think I should know, because I am a member of this team, but I have been focusing on the road trip. I believe that when we return At home, things will naturally be resolved, and I hope that day will come soon.”

“I haven’t talked to Irving in the past few days about coming back, I haven’t talked to Tsai Chongxin and (Sean) Marks,” KD continued, “But we are all looking forward to Irving’s return, and he will definitely bring us what we need. spark.”

Due to the anti-Semitic incident, Irving missed the Nets’ past seven games, during which the Nets’ record was 4 wins and 3 losses.

See also  Dybala-Lukaku: the chances of Inter - Sport - Football

The 30-year-old Owen has played 8 games so far this season, averaging 38.6 minutes per game, surrendering 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks. (jim)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Snooker UK Championship: Ding Junhui advances to the...

Sneijder and the curious anecdote about Qatar: “I...

Manchester United against Ronaldo: ‘Active actions after the...

Irving expected to miss 8 games due to...

Juve, Pogba: “Pirlo is fundamental for me. Crazy...

Chongqing Weiqi team Yang Dingxin advances to the...

Nainggolan: ‘Going back to Cagliari? He could have...

Meret’s long run-up: after having convinced Spalletti he...

Milan, the 23 players who don’t go to...

Chiara Bacchini, US doctor in Biomedical Sciences: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy