Beijing time on November 18th, according to a report from Mingji Woj, well-informed sources revealed that the return process of Nets star Kyrie Irving has entered the final stage, and he is expected to return in the home game against the Grizzlies next Monday. .

Woj pointed out that Irving will definitely miss today’s away game against the Trail Blazers. According to the schedule, the Nets will return to home against the Grizzlies next Monday, when Irving may return. Obviously, this is good news for the Nets.

After shooting practice today, Nets star Kevin Durant was asked about Irving’s expected return. “It’s very exciting for everyone,” KD said. “I mean we miss Irving, miss his presence on the court.”

Talking about the progress of Irving’s comeback, KD explained: “I don’t know the specific details. I think I should know, because I am a member of this team, but I have been focusing on the road trip. I believe that when we return At home, things will naturally be resolved, and I hope that day will come soon.”

“I haven’t talked to Irving in the past few days about coming back, I haven’t talked to Tsai Chongxin and (Sean) Marks,” KD continued, “But we are all looking forward to Irving’s return, and he will definitely bring us what we need. spark.”

Due to the anti-Semitic incident, Irving missed the Nets’ past seven games, during which the Nets’ record was 4 wins and 3 losses.

The 30-year-old Owen has played 8 games so far this season, averaging 38.6 minutes per game, surrendering 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks.

