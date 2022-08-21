Home Sports Famous note: Lakers must trade Westbrook now, trading him and first-round pick is the only way to improve – yqqlm
Famous note: Lakers must trade Westbrook now, trading him and first-round pick is the only way to improve – yqqlm

Live it on August 21. According to previous reports, James renewed his contract with the Lakers in advance with a two-year, $97.1 million, and Tim Bontemps talked about this on the “The Hoop Collective” podcast.

The reporter said: ” Now in my opinion, that means the Lakers have to trade Westbrook.Because when James hasn’t renewed, they can at least say, ‘We can keep Westbrook until next summer, we don’t have to trade picks. We’re going to have a lot of cap space next summer (after James’ contract expires) and we’ll be able to fix that. ‘

“And now, James has re-signed. Even if the Lakers don’t trade Westbrook, James and Nongmei are on the roster. This locks up cap space, because they (except for James in 24-25 season) will not be available. People are on the roster. They will only have $20 million to $25 million in cap space at that point, which is not enough for them to sign a max player.

So I think the Lakers have to take advantage of Westbrook’s contract and one of the first-round picks in ’27 and ’29 to make the team better because that’s the only way to improve the Lakers for the next few years.Otherwise, the Lakers’ roster will only consist of James, Thick Eyebrows, and a bunch of minimum-salary players, which won’t be enough to make them competitive. ”

