Famous notes reveal the Warriors locker room culture: Green applied for a substitute insider to expose the way of the Golden State Dynasty – yqqlm

Mingji reveals the culture of the Warriors' locker room: Green applied for a substitute insider to expose the way of the Golden State Dynasty

Original text compiled from: The Athletic

author:

Tim Kawakami

原标题：How Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Steve Kerr plotted out their Game 4 victory

Last Thursday, with minutes to go in Game 3 of the Warriors’ easy win over the Kings, Draymond Green turned off the TV, left the house, drove straight to the arena, and came to Chase with one thing in mind. center.

Plotting with Curry

“Where’s Steph?” he called to a staffer as he poked his head into the Warriors locker room about 20 minutes after the final whistle. Green quickly found Curry in the training room, and the two leaders of the team had an in-depth exchange and immediately began planning for Game 4.

After watching the game, Green had an idea: Why change the starting lineup that made the Kings wrong in Game 3? Why force someone else to sit on the bench to make room for him in Game 4?

Looney played well, not surprisingly, Poole also played well, Green started with Looney in the second half, and it ended up bringing this win, which is what the Warriors needed, and they took a 2-2 The score went to Tianwang Mountain.

This is what the Warriors have always done. Players communicate with each other to find the best way to win the next game. This is their strongest magic weapon to defend their title. This in-depth communication between Curry and Green is another example.

“It’s nothing new, we’ve always had these conversations, and in the playoffs, it’s more interesting because you’re trying to figure out what’s going to turn the series around,” Curry said.

This is the locker room culture of the Warriors. It all goes back to 2015. At that time, the Warriors lost the third game against the Grizzlies and fell behind with a big score of 1-2. Curry, Green and Ezeli scored together A refreshing dinner. After that, the Warriors won their next three games and won their first championship of the era.

“He’s excited about the adjustments we’ve been able to make, and I think it’s going to be hard for him to repress that excitement; I know he missed the game, but it also gives him a different role in the series,” of Green. suspension, Curry said. Actively apply for a substitute After they both decided Green was a good idea coming off the bench, Dreamer went to Kerr’s office that night and told him he wanted Game 4 to exclude him from the starting lineup, and Kerr agreed. “I mean, that’s the locker room culture we’ve always had. There’s a lot of guys on this team who are hungry to win, so for me, it’s been a really easy thing to do. We won Game 3, And then you say, ‘Guys, I’m back, starting is my spot.’ No, that’s not what I do, you do what’s best for the team, and I watched the game and thought it was best to come off the bench. “Green said. What was Kerr thinking when Green made this suggestion? See also Anonymous executive: Westbrook only has 2 months chance to trade if he doesn’t fit the Lakers_season “I’m not surprised because I know that Draymond’s primary goal is to win games, despite his aggressive behavior towards the league, opponents or referees, but it’s all because of his competitive desire. He is the best winner around me. One of the smartest players around us.” Cole praised. “It made things a lot easier. The fact that he came in and made a suggestion made it a lot easier (becoming a substitute) and that’s how we work together. The decisions we make are in consultation with our key players. , four games against Denver last year, Steph also came off the bench. Andrew also came off the bench in Game 1. You can do whatever you have to do and I think Draymond played really well in the second half, really It was great,” Kerr said. Accept any arrangement from Cole In the second half of the game, Green also took on the task of defending Fox. After scoring 21 points on 9 of 16 shots in the first half, Fox made only 5 of 15 shots in the second half. Kerr said he knew Green liked the challenge. The question is, what kind of adjustments will the Warriors have in Tianwangshan? Maybe Green will return to the starting lineup and Poole will return to the bench. If the Warriors start poorly, Cole may make a quick substitution. Green said that no matter what Kerr decides, he will accept it. He played 31 minutes in the fourth game and scored 12 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. “If the coach thinks that way, it definitely works. I need to go back and watch the film and see how all these things have played out in this game. But if it’s right, then go ahead and execute it, and that’s it. my state of mind.”Return to Sohu to see more

