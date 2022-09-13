Original title: Famous note: Westbrook will not accept a buyout If he accepts, then he is no longer Westbrook

On September 13, Beijing time, according to US media reports, ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne said she believed that Lakers star Russell Westbrook would not accept a buyout when she was a guest on a radio show recently.

Westbrook has one year left on his current contract. In other words, he will become a free agent in the summer of 2023. So, is Westbrook likely to accept a buyout?

“No, Westbrook isn’t the type of person who would accept a buyout,” Shelburne said. “If you agree to a buyout at some point in your career, you’ll be viewed differently after that.”

“Westbrook is a very ambitious player, and it’s the way he plays that makes him Westbrook, so you can’t ignore that,” Shelburne continued. wiped off him.”

“If Westbrook accepts the buyout, then he’s no longer Westbrook!” Shelburne said.

According to previous rumors, if the Lakers are still unable to find a home for Westbrook before training camp starts, the outside world believes that the possibility of Westbrook leaving the team is getting smaller and smaller.

In the Lakers last season, the 33-year-old Westbrook played a total of 78 regular season games, averaging 34.3 minutes per game, handing over 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals. (jim)

