Home Sports Famous record: Westbrook will not accept a buyout. If he accepts, he will no longer be Westbrook – yqqlm
Sports

Famous record: Westbrook will not accept a buyout. If he accepts, he will no longer be Westbrook – yqqlm

by admin
Famous record: Westbrook will not accept a buyout. If he accepts, he will no longer be Westbrook – yqqlm

Original title: Famous note: Westbrook will not accept a buyout If he accepts, then he is no longer Westbrook

On September 13, Beijing time, according to US media reports, ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne said she believed that Lakers star Russell Westbrook would not accept a buyout when she was a guest on a radio show recently.

Westbrook has one year left on his current contract. In other words, he will become a free agent in the summer of 2023. So, is Westbrook likely to accept a buyout?

“No, Westbrook isn’t the type of person who would accept a buyout,” Shelburne said. “If you agree to a buyout at some point in your career, you’ll be viewed differently after that.”

“Westbrook is a very ambitious player, and it’s the way he plays that makes him Westbrook, so you can’t ignore that,” Shelburne continued. wiped off him.”

“If Westbrook accepts the buyout, then he’s no longer Westbrook!” Shelburne said.

According to previous rumors, if the Lakers are still unable to find a home for Westbrook before training camp starts, the outside world believes that the possibility of Westbrook leaving the team is getting smaller and smaller.

In the Lakers last season, the 33-year-old Westbrook played a total of 78 regular season games, averaging 34.3 minutes per game, handing over 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals. (jim)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Athletic Bilbao, Inigo Martinez: ‘Future? All in the...

Giacomotti: “Compact and attentive Now let’s think about...

U18 Women’s Basketball Championship: China beats Japan to...

Treviso Basket, start of the season: Marcelo Nicola...

WTA World Ranking Update Zhang Shuai returns to...

Inter: discovering Viktoria Plzen, the next opponent in...

Official: Former Reds goalkeeper Karius on loan at...

Vinicio and his “cousins” at the foot of...

Pasqual: “There is no malice, you have to...

Chinese taekwondo team is actively preparing for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy