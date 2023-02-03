Home Sports Fan Engagement 2022: December’s 10 initiatives in the Sport Industry
Sports

Fan Engagement 2022: December’s 10 initiatives in the Sport Industry

by admin
Fan Engagement 2022: December’s 10 initiatives in the Sport Industry

Our study on the most relevant Fan Engagement initiatives in the Sport Industry continues with the analysis of those that represented the most engaging activities in the last month of 2022.

NFTs, exploration of the metaverse and immersive technology are confirmed as the hottest trends of the year that has just ended, with initiatives that tend to make fans increasingly protagonists of their own fan experience.

Below is the list of the 10 Fan Engagement initiatives of December 2022.

  1. World champion Argentina lands in the metaverse
  2. LA Rams: The stadium experience in augmented reality
  3. The NFL after a Fortnite hub
  4. Piece of Magic: Coca Cola’s NFTs for the World Cup in Qatar
  5. Golf lessons in VR with the PGA Tour license
  6. Scottie Pippen protagonist of a new NFT collection
  7. Umbro and Lorient launch the shirt with the fans’ tattoos
  8. Qatar 2022 champions become NFT comics
  9. Spanish fans collect La Liga goal balls
  10. NFL expands into Europe with strategic partnerships

Go back to the main article to discover the “Fan Engagement in the Sport Industry 2022 Edition”, with the initiatives we select month by month.

Click here to see the 10 Sport Industry Fan Engagement initiatives of November 2022.

See also  B fee: I was the number one penalty shooter during the yellow dive, this is the decision of Soo Shuai_Villarreal

You may also like

Juventus, Pogba keeps you in check: resolution in...

ANTONIO BEVILACQUA, THE WORLD CHAMPION PURSUIT WHO WON...

The president of Potenza calls his players “girls”...

to break all records –

Cairo-Commisso clash – Tiscali Sport

Capital gains, experts dismantle the new government rule:...

The Juniores of Vittoria Calcio are provincial champions

SDM NEWS BET 31_01_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The Six Nations begins, which we will see...

Casarano-Brindisi: a derby with an ancient flavor, despite...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy