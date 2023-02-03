Our study on the most relevant Fan Engagement initiatives in the Sport Industry continues with the analysis of those that represented the most engaging activities in the last month of 2022.

NFTs, exploration of the metaverse and immersive technology are confirmed as the hottest trends of the year that has just ended, with initiatives that tend to make fans increasingly protagonists of their own fan experience.

Below is the list of the 10 Fan Engagement initiatives of December 2022.

World champion Argentina lands in the metaverse LA Rams: The stadium experience in augmented reality The NFL after a Fortnite hub Piece of Magic: Coca Cola’s NFTs for the World Cup in Qatar Golf lessons in VR with the PGA Tour license Scottie Pippen protagonist of a new NFT collection Umbro and Lorient launch the shirt with the fans’ tattoos Qatar 2022 champions become NFT comics Spanish fans collect La Liga goal balls NFL expands into Europe with strategic partnerships

