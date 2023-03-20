Our analysis of the best initiatives of Fan Engagement in the Sport Industry continues and, with the February 2023 edition, attention can only move overseas where the NBA and NFL have shown, in the space of two weeks, the direction in which the future of activities for sports fans is going.

The NFL Super Bowl and the NBA All Star Game have captured the attention of the sports world in the United States, where the guidelines of what fan engagement will represent in the near future are being written between immersion and experimentation in new virtual worlds .

Below is the list of the 10 Fan Engagement initiatives of February 2023:

Tottenham and Formula1: the first karting facility is born in a stadium PGA Tour presents “Beat the Pro”: the virtual reality that brings golf fans to challenge the champions The avatars of NBA fans take center stage thanks to augmented reality NFL, the Super Bowl anticipated by the Roblox concert of the star Saweetie Gym Class and NBA team up to add official courts and equipment to the VR basketball app Super Bowl LVII, Snapchat takes the field with themed activations NBA Brings New Level of Immersion with Shared Reality Team Whistle launched a Super Bowl LVII content house in Arizona SuperBowl LVII: fan engagement initiatives at the Arizona stands “Inside the NBA” brings a challenge to a quiz supported by the Blockchain on TV

