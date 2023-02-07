Home Sports Fan Engagement 2023: January’s 10 initiatives in the Sport Industry
Sports

Fan Engagement 2023: January’s 10 initiatives in the Sport Industry

by admin
Fan Engagement 2023: January’s 10 initiatives in the Sport Industry

Our analysis of the best initiatives of Fan Engagement in the Sport Industry continues also in 2023.

In addition to the restart of the national soccer championships after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, January was the month of the first Grand Slam tournament in tennis with the Australian Open and the month of approach to two major US sporting events such as the Super Bowl of the NFL and the All Star Game of the NBA.

The exploration of metaverso in various forms and the evolution of the fan figure from simple to spectator to protagonist of one’s sport experience they continue to represent the major trends of fan engagement activities also in the new year.

Below is the list of the 10 Fan Engagement initiatives of January 2023.

  1. Jack Grealish wears Gucci in the metaverse
  2. NBA All World: augmented reality, the new frontier of gaming
  3. The partnership between the NBA and Meta revolutionizes the way of experiencing basketball
  4. The Wolverhampton stadium experience in virtual reality
  5. The Argentine Football Federation is betting strongly on the metaverse: after The Sandbox there is Upland
  6. Riyadh Super Cup: first goal ball up for auction
  7. Sparta Prague’s latest innovation: a bodycam to immerse fans in the game
  8. Manchester City runs towards the metaverse. The initiative in collaboration with Sony
  9. The Australian Open lands on Roblox
  10. Uniting fans through the power of music: Adidas presents the MLS Match 2023 ball

Go back to the main article to discover the “Fan Engagement in the Sport Industry 2023 edition”, with the initiatives we select month by month.

See also  Napoli-Empoli, Tuesday brings good to the Azzurri. And Osimhen ... The prediction

Click here to see the 10 Sport Industry Fan Engagement initiatives of December 2022.

You may also like

pm anti juve – Tiscali Sport

Monday 2-6: Analysis of Serie A Verona VS...

Storm over prosecutor Santoriello who “hates” Juve: from...

the Basaki Ragusa school is also a protagonist...

SPRINT VAL DA CAMP | Sportdimontagna.com

Michael Jordan’s memorable free throw dunk

Ultras Lazio: “No solidarity for the Romanists”

Vicario and his absurd save against Roma —...

Hypertension, the 3 principles to lower blood pressure

NBA Top 10 Plays of the Night |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy