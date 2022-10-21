He did not want to give up either of the two joys that day had to give him. And so he found a way to reconcile the proclamation as Doctor of Business Administration with the trip to follow his favorite team. This is the story of Massimo Vitti, 46, an entrepreneur from Bari who moved to Rome (where he founded the club “La Bari Capitale” in 2014, of which he is president): last Wednesday he graduated from the Cantagallo motorway restaurant, just before Bologna, along the A1 motorway he was traveling on to go to Parma, home to the Bari Italian Cup match.

the incredible story

—

The fan-student had left Rome 4 hours earlier together with friends of the group, the same ones with whom, for years, he has been grinding kilometers to see the Galletti races around Italy. Equipped with a mobile phone, at 3 pm, Vitti connected to the proclamation ceremony directly from the restaurant of the service station. And, with his thesis “Complementary coins in modern markets”, he took home the vote of 82 out of 110. Just enough time to uncork the champagne, wear the laurel wreath and celebrate the graduation (obtained in one of those institutes, recognized by the Miur, which operate online), then Vitti got back in the car to reach the guest sector of the Tardini. His favorites, however, failed to give him the second joy of the day, or the passage of the round: Bari (true revelation of this Serie B, where, as a newly promoted, he has collected 18 points and is -1 from leaders Ternana ) was eliminated with the 1-0 of the hosts (Benedyczak’s goal was decisive).