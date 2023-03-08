Home Sports Fan protest against PSG and Qatar with Hoeneß poster
Sports

Fan protest against PSG and Qatar with Hoeneß poster

by admin
Fan protest against PSG and Qatar with Hoeneß poster

TBefore the round of 16 second leg in the Champions League, a number of FC Bayern fans took up the criticism of Honorary President Uli Hoeneß of Paris Saint-Germain in a martial manner. “Our butcher slaughters the long arm of Qatar,” read a banner in French on Wednesday night. There was also an image of Hoeneß with his middle finger raised and a cleaver in hand over a severed arm bearing the PSG and Qatar Airways logos.

The 71-year-old Hoeneß, himself a butcher’s son, recently described the French club, which was financed from Qatar, as a “total counterpart” to his FC Bayern. “On Wednesday we are dealing with a club where money is not an issue. They can buy everything – and lose to us,” he teased as a talk guest at an event of the “Abendzeitung” in Munich.

Qatar Airways, Qatar’s state airline, has been a sponsor of FC Bayern since the summer of 2018. The deal with the airline as sleeve sponsor expires this year. World Cup host Qatar has been sharply criticized for the human rights situation and the situation for foreign workers. Many FC Bayern fans are very critical of the financially lucrative cooperation with the airline.

See also  Extra large recoveries at the World Cup, here's what wastes the most time: the standings

You may also like

Champions League: FC Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals...

Inter, Lautaro: ‘Proud of the captaincy, I’m in...

Choupo-Moting and Gnabry meet – Bayern beat PSG...

Tottenham 0-0 AC Milan: Romero sent off |...

Europa League: Freiburg’s prank calls for a brave...

Roma Real Sociedad, the probable formations of the...

Soffia Goggia wins for the 4th time

Senate Commission approves Italy’s candidacy for Euro 2032,...

Tabea Kemme: “Oh God, I would be embarrassed”...

Bianca Andreescu ‘motivated and hungry’ after injury and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy