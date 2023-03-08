TBefore the round of 16 second leg in the Champions League, a number of FC Bayern fans took up the criticism of Honorary President Uli Hoeneß of Paris Saint-Germain in a martial manner. “Our butcher slaughters the long arm of Qatar,” read a banner in French on Wednesday night. There was also an image of Hoeneß with his middle finger raised and a cleaver in hand over a severed arm bearing the PSG and Qatar Airways logos.

The 71-year-old Hoeneß, himself a butcher’s son, recently described the French club, which was financed from Qatar, as a “total counterpart” to his FC Bayern. “On Wednesday we are dealing with a club where money is not an issue. They can buy everything – and lose to us,” he teased as a talk guest at an event of the “Abendzeitung” in Munich.

Qatar Airways, Qatar’s state airline, has been a sponsor of FC Bayern since the summer of 2018. The deal with the airline as sleeve sponsor expires this year. World Cup host Qatar has been sharply criticized for the human rights situation and the situation for foreign workers. Many FC Bayern fans are very critical of the financially lucrative cooperation with the airline.