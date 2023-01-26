A 68-year-old fan suffered a heart attack as he left San Siro after Inter-Empoli and was saved by the timely rescue of two motorcyclist policemen

A 68-year-old fan suffered a heart attack as he left San Siro after Inter-Empoli and was saved by the timely rescue of two motorcyclist policemen who intervened with cardiac massage and a fissure device.

To tell it is Il Giorno who interviewed the two ‘cast iron’, Dino Mastrogiacomo and Gianluca Danna. The man collapsed a stone’s throw from the entrance to the San Siro Stadio underground stop.

“We were on patrol at the corner Via Harar-Via Tesio”the police explained.

“At one point someone called our attention: there was a person on the ground, unconscious. Our first thought was to create space around the man, also thanks to the help of the transport company vigilantes, to understand what his condition was”.

“We gave him cardiac massage, then we used the semi-automatic external defibrillator that is supplied at the subway station. After the first discharge, the machine detected the recovery of vital functions.

“So we continued with cardiac massage for several minutes, waiting for the arrival of Areu’s rescuers”.

The man was then taken over by the doctors who took him to the San Carlo hospital: “We escorted the ambulance through the chaos of the post-race car traffic so as to speed up the arrival at the hospital as much as possible. Then we stayed there to get information on the patient’s condition: he was serious but stable when we left, they then subjected him to a series of further tests. We hope to meet him soon.”

