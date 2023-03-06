Original title: Fan Tingyu defeated Tang Weixing and won the “Southwest Chess King” of Chinese Go

The 22nd China Go Southwest Chess Championship in 2023 will end in Chengdu on the afternoon of the 5th. In the final final, Fan Tingyu’s 9th dan defeated Tang Weixing’s 9th dan and became the champion of this year’s Southwest Chess Championship.

This year’s competition is sponsored by the Chinese Weiqi Association and the Chengdu Municipal People’s Government. The competition adopts a single-elimination system, and each hand moves for 30 seconds.

After the competition on the first competition day, four world champions, Ke Jie 9th dan, Tang Weixing 9th dan, Fan Tingyu 9th dan, and Chen Yaoye 9th dan, joined the semifinals. This is also the third time that the world champion has won the semi-finals in the Southwest Chess King Tournament, which confirms the saying in the Go world that “the world champion is easy to get, but the Southwest Chess king is hard to find”.

In the semi-finals, Tang Weixing defeated Ke Jie and successfully advanced, while Chen Yaoye lost to Fan Tingyu. In the final, Fan Tingyu defeated Tang Weixing in the middle game, and won the title of the new “Southwest Chess King”.

“Winning the championship in the Southwest Chess Championship for the first time shows that I have a good relationship with this competition. I have watched the Southwest Chess Championship since I was a child, and I wish the Southwest Chess Championship will be better and better.” Fan Tingyu said after the game. The state is actually not very good, but yesterday’s game played well, the mood also changed accordingly, and finally won. (Reporter He Shaoqing)