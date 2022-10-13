Home Sports Fan Tingyu wins two-game winning streak in the Three Kingdoms Go tournament jqknews
Fan Tingyu won two consecutive victories in the Three Kingdoms Go Tournament

2022-10-13 11:20:29

Source: Xinhuanet

According to the China Weiqi Association, in the second game of the 24th “Nongshin Xin Ramen Cup” World Go Team Championship (referred to as the Three Kingdoms Go Tournament) held online on the 12th, the Chinese team’s pioneer Fan Tingyu 9-dan played the white 188 hand set Victory over South Korea’s pioneer Shin Min-jung 9 dan, winning two consecutive victories.

After winning this game, Fan Tingyu’s total number of games in the tournament reached 20, thus breaking the record of 19 games previously held by Korean chess player Lee Chang-ho Jiudan.

In the game of the day, the layout stage was relatively stable, and the two sides were evenly matched. In the prologue stage, in the battle below, White has a slight upper hand. Shen Minzhen then played black 81 and 83 on the right, allowing White to take the lead in the mid-bellied appearance, and the balance of victory and defeat began to tilt in favor of Fan Tingyu.

After that, Black chess forcibly broke through the mid-belly, and smashed left and right to live out a piece of chess. On the other hand, White swallowed a few black stones on the top, and got enough compensation. Fan Tingyu was still in the lead by a large margin. At the 188th hand, Shen Minzhen conceded in the middle.

Fan Tingyu will continue to fight on the 13th to face the Japanese team’s Xu Jiayuan Jiuduan.

Label:Go arena; layout stage; vanguard
edit: Zhu Jiahong

