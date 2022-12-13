Home Sports Fan token: Inter, Juve and Milan, prizes during the World Cup in Qatar
Fan token: Inter, Juve and Milan, prizes during the World Cup in Qatar

It’s called “Scusa amore ma…” and it’s a competition designed by the fan token platform to keep the fans of the three Italian teams company during Qatar 2022: lots of gifts for the most skilled supporters

One month from the last league games before Qatar 2022, Italian football fans are already missing Serie A very much. An expected absence, but no less cumbersome on the December weekends which for the first time find themselves without matches between clubs in our country. It is from this starting point that an initiative conceived by the fan token platform has taken hold to stay as close as possible to those who have Inter, Juventus or Milan in their hearts.

Serve un alibi

The campaign has a total duration of three weeks and the third and final one is now starting. The competition is called “Scusa amore ma” and serves as a playful diversion to avoid tasks that would otherwise take over the weekend free time that the lack of Serie A has multiplied: visits to relatives, shopping hours and so on. Games, surveys and quizzes from Monday to Friday stimulate the users of the fan token app and are condensed into a weekly ranking which obviously rewards the most skilled and continuous members of the community. The gifts of the three clubs for the winners are not known, but the traditional ingredients of the world of digital tokens are certainly not lacking: tickets for a match, an event with a legend, a meeting with the players of the first team. In short, the stakes can “force” fans to give up some uncomfortable errands for a good reason, on the altar of an unforgettable experience.

December 12, 2022 (change December 12, 2022 | 16:51)

