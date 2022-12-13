Chiliz’s new service will allow fans and collectors to authenticate their collectibles through their smartphones

It’s called GameUsed.com by Chiliz and it’s the new B2B service that will ensure full digital authentication of end-to-end memorabilia for sports and entertainment brands. All memorabilia will be re-authenticated via embedded NFC chips, thus allowing fans and collectors to instantly authenticate collectible memorabilia directly through their smartphones. GameUsed.com will be available to all Socios.com partners as well as projects based on Chilliz Chain 2.0.

Services — “We are building one of the main ecosystems for sport and entertainment, bringing together fans, teams, commerce and service companies – commented Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz -. Continue to launch services and technologies that integrate traditional sports experiences and fan activities within the Web3 is a central part of our strategy. We believe that blockchain technology can offer teams and companies new ways to directly entertain and engage fans. And, just through the authentication on the blockchain and the distribution of memorabilia through GameUsed.com, our offer is taking another important step forward”.

Research — According to Market Decipher, the sports memorabilia market was worth $26 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $227.2 billion by 2032, growing 21.8 percent over the period 2022-2032. NFT collectible sporting goods are individually valued at $1.4 billion today and projected to reach $92 billion by 2032. The primary market for sports memorabilia, excluding NFTs and trading cards, is estimated at $12.2 billion in 2021, with a growth rate of 15.6% from 2022 to 2032. The memorabilia industry is still a leader in the sports collectibles sector. Over 60 million collectors are involved in the purchase/marketing of sports memorabilia. Sportswear, such as jerseys, has a 30% market share. See also [Call for Papers: Web3 Bear Market and Recent Insights]Prize Footprint Analytics Data Analysis Platform Pass - Matty (@hi176)

December 13th – 5.19pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

