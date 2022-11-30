It’s time for profound changes in the world of fan tokens, with a new reality that gets on the spaceship of digital tokens and promises to change some of its characteristics, for the better. Thanks to the agreement between Partners e fanfest, leader in the sector of virtual events and streaming, holders of fan tokens will in fact be able to enjoy an increased and strengthened catalog of prizes, with the addition of live streams, virtual meetings, virtual watch parties and more. Furthermore, for the first time, the tokens will have a use outside the dedicated app with the possibility of accessing new opportunities without moving the assets.