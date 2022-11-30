Home Sports Fan tokens, new prizes after the agreement with FanFest
A new partnership has been signed between Socios and the leading company in the virtual events and streaming sector

It’s time for profound changes in the world of fan tokens, with a new reality that gets on the spaceship of digital tokens and promises to change some of its characteristics, for the better. Thanks to the agreement between Partners e fanfest, leader in the sector of virtual events and streaming, holders of fan tokens will in fact be able to enjoy an increased and strengthened catalog of prizes, with the addition of live streams, virtual meetings, virtual watch parties and more. Furthermore, for the first time, the tokens will have a use outside the dedicated app with the possibility of accessing new opportunities without moving the assets.

The reactions

“Given our common vision of rewarding the 99% of fans who do not have the opportunity to be present at the stadium – explains the co-founder and CEO of fanfest Adam Jones – and to develop a universal fan identity that personalizes his experiences in every context (online, at the stadium, at home, at the bar with friends) it was natural to start this collaboration”. For the Chief Strategy Officer of PartnersMax Rabinovitch, the new deal is “a perfect fit” to “provide token holders with an ever-expanding ecosystem of benefits.”

