On the afternoon of October 4th, Beijing time, the Chinese men’s table tennis team faced the last opponent Thailand in the group match of the 56th World Table Tennis Championships held in Chengdu. In the end, Lin Gaoyuan, Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin led the national table tennis 3- 0 wins, ranked first in the group after four consecutive victories, and qualified for the group with their heads held high.

In the first game, Lin Gaoyuan and Patpong Shawansin met. After the first two games were 1-1, the host players did not give their opponents another chance, 3-1 (12-10, 11-13, 11-1 and 11-3) Fight and win.

“Because I didn’t know my opponent very well, I played very carefully in the first two rounds today, which gave the opponent a lot of space to fight, and the situation was relatively stalemate.” In an interview after the game, Lin Gaoyuan said that after adjustment, he played well in the third and fourth rounds. More open, the use of techniques and tactics is also more handy.

Lin Gaoyuan revealed that coach Qin Zhijian also pointed out that when he gave off-court guidance, he played too carefully, “the ball was too sticky, and I didn’t dare to shoot.” “In the third game, I started from the beginning, suppressing the opponent’s score at the beginning, and I had more space to shoot, at the same time, I reduced unnecessary mistakes, and handled the serve better; after my serve changed, the opponent received the serve. There are some problems in the area, and it will become more and more difficult for him to fight later.

“As the game progresses, the opponents behind will become stronger and stronger. What I need to do is to maintain a stable mentality and strive for a good performance,” Lin Gaoyuan said.

In the second set, the Houston World Table Tennis Championships men’s singles champion Fan Zhendong defeated Shayayu Tanchalong 3-0 (11-9, 11-8 and 11-6) from Thailand. “The goal of the team in the group stage is definitely to be first in the group, and I will prepare with the same attitude for every game. There will be more difficulties in the next knockout stage, and the game will be more intense and cruel. We will do Be more prepared and stay confident to face every opponent,” Fan Zhendong emphasized.

In the last set, Liang Jingkun played and won Pataraton-Pasala 3-1 (8-11, 11-5, 11-3 and 11-4). After the game, he admitted that he was carrying a burden at the beginning of the game, “I didn’t keep track, and my opponents fought fiercely. Fortunately, after adjustment, I got the rhythm back,” Liang Jingkun told reporters.

Later, the 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Championships team competition will hold the second phase of the draw ceremony.

