China News Service, October 12. According to the World Table Tennis Professional League, there are still two weeks before the Xinxiang WTT World Cup Finals 2022. Up to now, 19 players have qualified for the competition, including 8 Chinese table tennis players. There are 16 seats each for men’s and women’s singles.

According to the announcement, participating athletes will have the opportunity to compete for a total prize pool of $1 million. Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha, the defending champions of the WTT World Cup final, are currently ranked No. 1 in the men’s and women’s singles world. Other players also got tickets to Xinxiang with enough world ranking points.

Men’s singles: Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun, Zhang Benzhihe, Calderano, Moregarde, Lin Yunru, Yochik, Qiu Dang, Ochalov, Wang Chuqin.

Women’s Singles: Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi, Ito Mima, Du Kaiqin, Han Ying, Ishikawa Kashun.

At present, there are still 5 places left in the men's singles and 8 places in the women's singles are still up for grabs. The players will strive for more world ranking points in the upcoming WTT Macau Championship. This event will be held from October 19th to 23rd, and the champion will receive 1,000 world ranking points.

