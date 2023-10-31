Fan Zhendong Triumphs, Wang Chuqin Shines in WTT Championship First Round

Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin emerged victorious in their respective matches during the first round of the 2023 World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Frankfurt Championship. The tournament, held on October 29, saw these two national table tennis players secure their spots in the top 16.

Wang Chuqin, currently ranked second in the world in men’s singles, delivered an impressive performance, sweeping Chinese Taipei’s Gao Chengrui with a score of 3:0. Wang previously defeated Gao in the men’s team final of the Asian Table Tennis Championships earlier this year. Reflecting on the match, Wang acknowledged Gao’s recent progress and strong playing style, which posed challenges for him in the past. However, this time, Wang was better prepared to handle the difficulties and emerged victoriously.

Fan Zhendong, currently the world‘s number one ranked player, faced Swedish star Moregard in a match where each game displayed a closely contested scoreline. Fan won the first game with a score of 12:10, but made a crucial service error in the second game, allowing Moregard to seize victory with a score of 13:11. Undeterred, Fan bounced back to win the next two games with scores of 12:10 and 11:7, securing a total score of 3:1.

Expressing his thoughts on the match, Fan Zhendong admitted that both players were under pressure throughout the game. Despite making some mistakes with his return of serve, Fan managed to overcome the difficulties by implementing tactical adjustments. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mentality and strong mental resilience.

In other matches, Liang Jingkun faced French star Alexis Lebrun and unfortunately lost three consecutive games, leading to his elimination from the tournament. Meanwhile, in the women’s singles category, Chen Meng, ranked second in the world, defeated Thailand’s Sutashini Savitabut, ranked 39th in the world, with a score of 3:0.

The first round of competition will continue on October 30, featuring matches such as women’s singles world number one Sun Yingsha against Korean player Tian Zhixi, and Wang Manyu against Romanian veteran Samara. Excitement continues to build as the tournament progresses, showcasing the world‘s top table tennis talent.

