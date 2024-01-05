Home » Fan Zhiyi talks about starring in Fanhua: Wong Kar-wai, whose wife persuaded me to go, said that this role must be mine – Minnan Net
Football Star Fan Zhiyi Impresses Audience with Role in TV Series “Flowers”

The TV series “Flowers” has been making waves on the air, with football star Fan Zhiyi’s true performance catching the attention of viewers. The former captain of the Chinese national football team has been making headlines for his role in the series, with director Wong Kar-Wai personally vouching for his acting abilities.

Fan Zhiyi initially revealed that he had repeatedly refused the offer to guest star in “Flowers”, but director Wong Kar-Wai was persistent in offering him the role. “When I was participating in this role, I didn’t accept it from the bottom of my heart,” Fan Zhiyi said. “But Director Wong Kar-wai has always been sincere and patient, and he said that this role belongs to you, so I just wanted to give it a try, but I didn’t expect such an effect.”

His performance in the series has earned admiration from his co-star in “Flowers”, Hu Ge, who posted several photos of Fan Zhiyi on social media, expressing his admiration for the former footballer.

Fan Zhiyi’s journey from the football field to the small screen has sparked positive feedback from the audience. Many have praised his acting skills and the unexpected yet remarkable transition from athlete to actor. Fan Zhiyi, born in Shanghai and known for his impressive football career, has indeed proven his versatility and talent on a new platform.

The reviews of his performance have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans commending his charm and energy on screen. “Fan Zhiyi was so charming on the court when he was young. Now when I see him among the flowers, his acting skills are really great!” one comment read.

