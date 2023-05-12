Fanatics inaugurates the new online sports shop of Sky Sport – Sport Marketing News

Fanaticsactive in sports merchandising, e Sky Sportthe leading sports broadcaster in Europe, announce a new partnership to launch a new online store entirely dedicated to the sale of official sports merchandise.

Lo shop, accessible from Skysport.it/shop and managed by Fanatics, will be available starting today for all sports fans in Europe.

This is a first for Sky Sport in the world of sports merchandising and for Fanatics it is the first partnership signed with a European broadcaster. Within the online store, fans will have access to a huge selection of official sporting goods from over 900 of the biggest sports organizations, including Serie A, Premier League, Formula 1, MotoGP, NBA, NFL and many others.

In Italy, enthusiasts will also be able to access the shop from Sky.it/shopa new Sky online showcase that will range from sport to entertainment and which will continue to grow over time, offering an ever-increasing selection of products, gadgets and experiences.

Talking about the launch of this new projectCarlo Alberto MariottaCommercial Director Sky Sports said: “We are La Casa dello Sport in Italy and we are proud to announce this new e-commerce platform created in partnership with Fanatics, which will enrich our digital ecosystem. Sky Sport continues to innovate with the aim of offering an ever better experience and confirming itself as the favorite destination for sports enthusiasts”.