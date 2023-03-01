Home Sports Fanny Colin, Achraf Hakimi’s lawyer, says that “the accusations are false”
The lawyer defends her client and confirms that he is serene and calm

Only a little more than 48 hours have elapsed since the investigation of Achraf Hakimi for an alleged crime of rape that would have been committed this past weekend. Was The Parisian the medium in charge of sharing some of the most sinister details: according to the French newspaper, the footballer would have been home alone and invited a young woman, even paying for the Uber in advance. The complainant, after leaving the house, went to the Nogent-sur-Marme police station and explained that the side would have kissed him on the mouth and on the chest without his consent, including a posteriori penetration.

Yes ok Achrafi Hakimi denies the accusations, his lawyer, Fanny Colinhas once again defended his client: “the accusations are false. He is calm and collected, at the disposal of justice“. The player is also supported by his team, the Paris Saint GermainAs the lawyer comments: “the club supports the player who has firmly denied the accusations. He still trusts in justice“.

Who has not spoken for now has been his girlfriend, Hiba Aboukwho was in Dubai with his two children at the time this information was published. Silence has been your tool in the face of this wave of data that could endanger your relationship. Nor has he referred to the young woman Fanny Colinwho is quite sure that everything will remain in an investigation without further ado, demonstrating that Achrafi Hakimi It has nothing to do with the case.

