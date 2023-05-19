Fanny Gibert: “Up there, a flash of genius”

“This is your 50th bouldering World Cup, you are the most capped of the current French team, what does that mean to you?

I was not aware of the number. it makes me proud because I know how hard the selections are. Fifty times and over a long period… it impresses me, yes (smile). My first was in 2011, I was still in the young discovery. My first real season, 2013, I failed to make it to the semi-finals, a very frustrating season. And the year after, I make my first podium in Vail. But I wanted more consistency. It happened in 2018 and 2019, where I’m third overall. In the meantime, there have been seasons that were a little less good, where I felt that people believed in me a little less. Some had already mentioned the end of their career (smile). Finally, the best was yet to come.