Photogallery Photo: Francis Kokoroko, Reuters Coffin with footballer Christian Atsu.Photo : Francis Cockroach, Reuters Photo: Scott Heppell, Reuters Christian Atsu died at the age of 31 in the earthquake in Turkey.Photo : Scott Heppell, Reuters

Atsu, who played for Hatayspor in Turkey, has been missing since February 6. Immediately after the earthquake, there were reports that he had been rescued alive from the rubble, but these were not confirmed. Only two weeks later, his body was discovered while clearing the rubble of the collapsed apartment building. The former Chelsea or Newcastle player died at the age of 31.

“He was more than just a football player. We will always have him in our hearts because he helped so many people,” one of the family’s friends told Reuters, noting that Atsu donated generously to charity projects in his homeland.