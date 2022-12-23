Home Sports Fans celebrate Argentina’s victory – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sports

Fans celebrate Argentina’s victory – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Fans celebrate Argentina’s victory – Xinhua English.news.cn

On December 20, fans waved to the helicopter in which members of the Argentine team were carried.

On the same day, the Argentine national men’s football team, which won the 2022 Qatar World Cup, arrived in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, and people celebrated throughout the city.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

The picture shows the helicopter taken by the Argentine team members on December 20.

On the same day, the Argentine national men’s football team, which won the 2022 Qatar World Cup, arrived in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, and people celebrated throughout the city.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On December 20, Argentine player Di Maria waved to the public during a parade.

On the same day, the Argentine national men’s football team, which won the 2022 Qatar World Cup, arrived in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, and people celebrated throughout the city.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On December 20, Argentine players waved to fans during a parade.

On the same day, the Argentine national men’s football team, which won the 2022 Qatar World Cup, arrived in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, and people celebrated throughout the city.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On December 20, Argentine player Lionel Messi waved to fans during a parade.

On the same day, the Argentine national men’s football team, which won the 2022 Qatar World Cup, arrived in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, and people celebrated throughout the city.

See also  The Chinese Handball Super League is about to start, and women's competition will be incorporated into the league system

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On December 20th, the Argentine players were parading in the bus, and the fans lined up to welcome them.

On the same day, the Argentine national men’s football team, which won the 2022 Qatar World Cup, arrived in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, and people celebrated throughout the city.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

[
责编：刘希尧 ]

You may also like

Laporta: “Elimination from the Champions League is a...

Melbourne Derby, two fans disqualified for life: pitch...

Milan, Leao: “I’ve always had music at home,...

“Ball King” Bailey’s condition deteriorates and Christmas will...

Surfing: investigated Luciano Serafica, President of Fisw. Here...

Argentines in France: ten success stories

FIFA year-end ranking: National Football Team 80 ranked...

Euroleague, Baskonia-Virtus 90-79: Bologna pays for a disastrous...

Juventus, that’s why the FIGC prosecutor has reopened...

Two beautiful villages selected as the world’s “best...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy