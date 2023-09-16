Iranian Olympic Team Impresses Fans with Training in Hangzhou Ahead of Asian Games

Hangzhou, China – The Iranian Olympic team has left fans in awe after their training session in Hangzhou, China. The team, set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games, trained at Yunshang Football Park in Qianjiang Century City, attracting a large number of spectators and sparking heated discussions.

Fans who witnessed the training session described it as “shocking” and praised the team’s high level of skill and physical fitness. “Their level is quite high!” exclaimed one fan. “The physical fitness is so good!” added another. The Iranian Olympic team’s appearance at the private football stadium in Hangzhou left many curious about the reasons behind it.

It was revealed that the training venues for the football events of the Hangzhou Asian Games were scheduled to open on September 17. However, the Iranian Olympic team arrived early and faced difficulties in finding a suitable training ground. They approached the host hotel, which helped them secure an 11-a-side natural stadium at Qianjiang Century City Yunshang Football Park, located approximately 5 kilometers away from the Asian Games Village. The team conducted two days of training on September 15th and 16th.

The stadium’s management explained that the venue was originally reserved for other activities during those two days. However, upon understanding the situation and the team’s needs, the previous reservation was canceled to ensure the Iranian Olympic team had a suitable place to train. The team had originally planned a friendly match with local football fans in Hangzhou on the afternoon of the 16th. Unfortunately, heavy rainfall led to waterlogged field conditions, forcing the cancellation of the match to prevent player injuries.

Despite the disappointment of not being able to compete with professional players, several Hangzhou fans felt privileged to have the opportunity to observe a national team’s training up close. One fan named Mr. Xu expressed his astonishment, stating, “Compared with us amateurs, professional players have completely different training intensity and content.” Mr. Xu, who had tickets for the Asian Games men’s football finals, expressed his hope for a strong performance from the Chinese team.

After the training session, the head coach of the Iranian Olympic team greeted the fans with a friendly “Hello” in Chinese, while the players graciously posed for photos. The team doctor even treated everyone to bananas as a gesture of goodwill. This event exemplifies how the Asian Games serves not only as a platform for competitive sports but also as an avenue for cultural exchange and fostering friendship and unity among Asian countries.

The Iranian Olympic team’s training session in Hangzhou has certainly left an impression on the fans, who eagerly await the Asian Games and hope for a successful tournament.

