On August 17th, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the previous tweet of “will buy Manchester United”,He went on to add: “No, it’s just an old Twitter thread, not buying any sports teams.”

Earlier, Musk tweeted that he would buy Premier League club Manchester United. Earlier, he also boasted on Twitter that he would buy Coca-Cola and add cocaine back in, but then nothing happened.At the moment, Musk has not yet gotten out of the $44 billion Twitter acquisition. Musk has rejected the acquisition, but was sued by Twitter in court.

Manchester United (MANU, $12.78, market value $2.083 billion) is one of the most famous football clubs in the world. Manchester United has won 20 English football top league titles and 3 UEFA Champions League titles.

However, the former Premier League giants Manchester United have now started a two-game losing streak, ranking the bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years. The Glazer family of the United States bought Manchester United for 790 million pounds (about 960 million US dollars) in 2005, but due to the poor record in recent years, fans have been very dissatisfied with the Glazer family.

Last week, news broke that British businessman Michael Knighton plans to make a formal bid to buy Manchester United, which according to Forbes website, is valued at $4.6 billion in May 2022. Ranked third in the 2022 World Football Team Value Ranking, behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Shares in Manchester United, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, are down 10 percent so far this year. Musk’s tweet came at 8:01 p.m. local time, just after after-hours trading, so United’s share price wasn’t affected.

