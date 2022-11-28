Tomorrow starts the last round of group matches. Many verdicts still to be issued, many challenges promise to be balanced and decisive. You have until 15.59 tomorrow to enter the formation. The day will end on Friday 2 December at 8pm with the Cameroon – Brazil and Serbia – Switzerland matches.

GOALKEEPERS — Germany one step away from the abyss. The Germans must win against Costa Rica to detach the pass in the round of 16, possibly by a wide margin. In addition to the attackers, therefore, he will have to keep a good guard Neuer (25 credits), looking for the first clean sheet of this world championship. It’s a similar situation for Denmark too: the Scandinavians need to win to overcome the surprising Australia and progress to the group behind the already qualified France. Schmeichel (17) can be the right option in this group, as are Pickford (23), full back of England who – after the bombastic 6-2 on his debut against Iran – dramatically ran aground against the USA. A positive result against Wales will secure qualification.

DEFENDERS — Morocco is one step away from an unexpected qualification for the last 16. A point against Canada will be enough to get through to the knockout stage. The success against Belgium was propitiated by Saiss (8 credits), captain of the North African team, author of two excellent performances so far and the goal that unlocked the match against the Red Devils. It can be a low-cost solution for your defense. Very criticized on social media, on the pitch Maguire (21), so far, has done very well picking up two consecutive ‘sevens’. And, against Wales, his physical strength in the placements could be a positive factor to exploit. Perfect world, so far, for Well done (16): a “7” and a “6.5” for the City footballer who, like Maguire, has great timing in aerial duels in offensive projection. And Qatar’s defense seems anything but solid to us… See also Morant 29+8 Curry scored a triple-double, the Grizzlies repelled the Warriors for 10 consecutive victories – yqqlm

MIDDLEFIELDS — Not a great performance for Asencio (38 credits) against Germany. However, the Iberian footballer, against Japan, can find a less physical and tactically skilful defense than the German one: his class can be decisive. Two goals in two games. And against Qatar he can think of the “tris”. Let’s talk about Steel (33), offensive footballer from Holland who has shown that he has a good feeling for the net. We are definitely betting on this last day of the groups. In time of need Hojbjerg (20) is always there: Denmark’s metronome is a footballer of quantity and quality and in a match where only winning counts, his personality can make the difference. Maybe even with a mid-range shot.

FORWARDERS — In the match against Argentina he was one of the most positive in Mexico’s ranks. Against Saudi Arabia, El Tricolor absolutely needs to win and hope for a victory by the South Americans over Poland to go through. Lozano (24 credits) can undermine the careful Saudi defense with his agility and percussion. In Spain – Germany the centre-forwards had an impact on the match. Both took over, Morata (64) e Fullkrug (12) could also repeat in the decisive matches against Japan and Costa Rica. The German striker also has a football ‘tale’ similar to that of ‘our’ Grosso. And, it is known, that at the World Cup this type of story often has a happy ending.

November 28 – 8.46pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

