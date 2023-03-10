Original title: Magical 12 consecutive victories completed a major reversal Jiangsu Changzhou Puryuemanchen team won the women’s weevil championship

On March 10th, the “Lechang Peach Blossom Cup” National Chess Women’s League One ended. The Jiangsu Changzhou Puruemanchen team defeated the Hangzhou team 4-2, successfully surpassed the Hebei team with a wave of 12 consecutive victories, and won the championship!

Super reversal, Jiangsu team came from behind to win the championship

This season, the women’s weevil is divided into two stages. The first stage was held in Shenzhen, Guangdong in August last year. The second stage was originally scheduled to be held in Lechang, Guangdong in November last year, but was postponed to March this year due to the epidemic. held. On March 1, the second stage of the women’s weevil competition officially kicked off.

In the second stage of the competition, the Jiangsu Changzhou Puyue Manchen team was in very good condition. They defeated Shanghai, Zhejiang and Chengdu teams twice in a row and won 6 consecutive victories. In the following two rounds, the Jiangsu team remained strong, defeating the Beijing team and the Guangdong team respectively, and achieved 8 consecutive victories.

However, even though the Jiangsu team is in such a good state, it is still 4 points behind the leader Hebei team. It is quite difficult to complete a major reversal in the last 4 rounds. On March 8, in the fifteenth round, the Jiangsu team faced the Hebei team. If they want to hit the championship, then this is a game that must be won. If the Hebei team wins, they can basically celebrate their first league championship Gold Cup in advance; otherwise, the Jiangsu team may still achieve a lead in the final stage.

As the battle began, Zuo Wenjing, the top scorer of the two teams, met Wang Zihan unexpectedly. Flying phases against the right horse, converted into a formation of corner horse against the center horse. Both of them have studied this deeply, so the layout is as fast as flying. Entering the middle game, Zuo Wenjing began to gain an advantage with his strength. Entering the endgame, although the resources of both sides are equal, Zuo Wenjing’s pawns have already penetrated into the Nine Palaces. In the end, Zuo Wenjing abandoned his troops to defeat the soldiers and captured a cannon. After the 110th round of the battle, Wang Zihan couldn’t stop the bell and admit defeat. Zuo Wenjing went first for the Jiangsu team. However, Li Qin of the Jiangsu team subsequently lost to Zhang Tingting, and the two teams each won a set. In the decisive game, Liu Yu missed the opportunity in the slow chess game. Dong Yunan of the Jiangsu team bravely abandoned his opponent in the fast chess game and finally defeated his opponent. After defeating the Hebei team 4-2, the Jiangsu team has narrowed their lagging advantage to 2 points, which is a gap of one game, and the suspense of the championship has increased sharply.

After defeating the Hebei team, Zhang Guofeng, the head coach of the Jiangsu Women’s Chess Team, said in an interview: “Our players are too strong. We defeated the leader. This wave of 9 consecutive victories is very encouraging. But if we want to win the championship, we must also compete with the Hebei team. Make mistakes, otherwise you will never catch up.”

As a result, a miracle really happened. In the seventeenth round on March 9, which was also the penultimate round, the Hebei team unexpectedly lost to Hangzhou, while the Jiangsu team continued to triumph and defeated the Guangzhou team. At this time, the Jiangsu team has the same points as the Hebei team, and with one point more in the slow chess game, it has already occupied the top spot.

In the final game on the 10th, although the Hebei team defeated the Chengdu team 4-2, the Jiangsu team did not make a mistake. They defeated the Hangzhou team 4-2, overwhelmed Hebei with a slight advantage, and won the league championship.

Hard-won, the Jiangsu team has gained a lot

Wu Jiaming, deputy director of the Jiangsu Chess and Cards Sports Management Center, and Zhang Guofeng, the head coach of the Jiangsu Women’s Chess Team, were very excited after the reversal to win the championship. Zhang Guofeng told reporters: “This is the first competition that I did not participate in as a team member. As a result, our team members performed so well and won the championship.”

Zhang Guofeng said frankly: “It is a bit surprising to win the championship this time. Our goal before the season was to hit the top three without worrying about relegation. In fact, before the start of the second stage of the competition, we were still in the middle. A wave of 12 consecutive victories really completed the miracle of a big reversal.”

Talking about the reason for being able to win the championship, Zhang Guofeng believes that it is mainly mentality. She said: “Our team has never been ahead before, so we didn’t think about winning the championship. Everyone just fought game by game and kept calm. The Hebei team probably had a bit of pressure, so they made a mistake at the last minute.”

Miracles are only reserved for the prepared team. The Jiangsu team can win the championship this time, and meticulous preparation becomes the key. Zhang Guofeng introduced that before the start of the league, the Jiangsu women’s team had a closed training camp in Changzhou, during which they invited Jiangsu men’s masters as a training partner; after the start of the league, the team sometimes held internal analysis meetings to brainstorm ideas for each match, and all of these were achieved. Significant effect.

After winning the championship, Zhang Guofeng specially thanked the Jiangsu Chess and Cards Sports Management Center for its support to the team. Yang Yiming, director of the Chess and Cards Sports Management Center, has been paying close attention to this competition and cheering the team from time to time. Wu Jiaming, deputy director of the Jiangsu Provincial Chess and Cards Sports Management Center, even came to Guangdong to supervise the battle in person. While cheering for the players, he also helped the team solve all worries.

What can this hard-won championship bring to the Jiangsu team? Zhang Guofeng believes that it can improve everyone’s confidence. She said: “Through this league, I have seen the growth of the players. To be honest, this makes me feel very happy and gratified, because the women’s team has been training hard for so many years, and this time they finally have Achieved good results. The players really grew up in this competition, both technically and mentally.

Proofreading Xu HengReturn to Sohu to see more





Editor: