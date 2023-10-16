Fantastic Czechs! Perušič and Schweiner celebrate the title of world champions

“Amazing, we’re really proud of our team and our families,” said an excited Schweiner on the court, holding the Paris Olympics mascot. “And a huge thank you also goes to our fans in the Czech Republic,” thanked Perušič after the final to Europe.

In the quarter-finals, they stopped world number one Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Sörum, and in the final they upset world number two. The natives of Prague, after an embarrassing start to the tournament with two group defeats, set off for the performance of their lives.

They had a 2:2 balance with the young Swedes until the final battle, in Mexico Ahman and Hellvig lost only two sets on their way to the fight for the gold. “They are really in form here. It is an opponent with whom we often train, we know each other, we know what kind of game they play,” Perušič recalled the joint preparation in Tenerife before the match.

Photo: Profimedia.cz

Beach volleyball players Ondřej Perušič with David Schweiner in the final of the World Championship.

The members of the Prague Beachclub Strahov already competed for one gold with the Swedish blondes. Last year at the European championship in Munich, where the specific game of the northerners, who often end attacks with the second strike, celebrated success.

In Mexico, however, Italian coach Andrea Tomatis prepared effective tactics for Perušič and Schweiner. Especially in the first set, the Swedes were surprised, the Czechs soon bounced back and after an almost flawless performance and a 21:15 victory, they were closer to the trophy, which they could view near the court.

In the second set, the roles were reversed, Ahman and Hellvig made fewer mistakes and had the upper hand thanks to a 21:17 win. For the first time in mutual fights, a tie-break decided.

Photo: Profimedia.cz

The joy of Czech beach volleyball players Ondřej Perušič with David Schweiner.

It already belonged to the Czechs. An ace, a block, a great field game and a five-point lead. The Swedes dramatized the end, but the last blow belonged to Schweiner and his golden smash!

Twenty-nine-year-old players nicknamed Perun and Dave are having the season of a lifetime. They won the elite category tournaments in Brazil’s Uberlandia and in Paris just before the championship before reaching their clear most valuable achievement. However, so far their highest finish at the World Championships was seventeenth place, and they were ranked nineteenth in the world rankings.

Even the historically best Czech result from the beach volleyball world championships, which was the third place of Eva Celbová and Soňa Dosoudilová from Klagenfurt in 2001, was surpassed. Now Perušič and Schweiner no longer have to count points from tournaments into the Olympic ranking, as the first couple secured participation on the courts under the Eiffel Tower .

Beach Volleyball World Championship in Tlaxcala (Mexico): Men – final: PERUŠIČ, SCHWEINER (16-CZE) – Ahman, Hellvig (2-Swed.) 2:1 (15, -17, 13) for 3rd place: Losiak , Bryl (11-Pol.) – Crabb, Brunner (21-USA) 2:0 (17, 18) Women: For 3rd place: Nussová, Klothová (2-USA) – Artachová, Clancyová (5-Austria) 2:1 (-15, 19, 8)

