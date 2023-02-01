Home Sports Fantasy Championship Gazzetta, Francesco Lonardo winner of the 20th day
Sports

Fantasy Championship Gazzetta, Francesco Lonardo winner of the 20th day

by admin
Fantasy Championship Gazzetta, Francesco Lonardo winner of the 20th day

With Berardi, Lookman and Lautaro Francesco Londardo, fantasy coach of the “BoysLonny”, finishes in 1st place in Italy with 98 points

A Berardi – Lookman – Lautaro super trident (chosen as captain) delivers the victory of the day to Francesco Lonardo, the fantasy coach who with his “BoysLonny” closes the last round of the Gazzetta Fantasy Championship in first place in Italy, totaling 98 points.

The first prize goes to him, a Motorola EDGE 30 Pro worth €849.90, won above all thanks to the trust factor: Francesco has in fact decided to confirm the duo Lautaro – Berardi despite the respective 4 and 4.5 obtained in the previous day, making only one substitution in attack, namely Lookman in place of Sanabria (who still scored against Empoli). Precious confirmation also that of Strefezza who scored in the Lecce – Salernitana advance. But goals aren’t everything.

In his formation, deployed with a 4-4-2, the +3 obtained with the defense modifier has given its important contribution. Three quarters of the defense confirmed, with the exception of the change of Di Lorenzo in place of Toljan, and Musso in place of Onana. This is the complete formation fielded by Francesco Lonardo: (4-4-2) – Musso (7+1); Dimarco (6) – Carlos Augusto (7 + 1) – Di Lorenzo (6,5) – Udogie (6); Strefezza (6.5+3)- Calhanoglu (6)- Baldanzi (6, who replaced Pereyra); Lookman (7.5+3) – Lautaro (7.5+6+1) – Berardi (8+3+1+1+1). Well done!

February 1 – 10:08

© breaking latest news

See also  Cargnoni and Bollati stars of the Europeans

You may also like

Many stubborn illnesses are hard to return to...

The Apu goes ahead with Finetti, no changes...

Juventus penalized: the appeal and strategies of the...

Chiara Bolognesi, a yellow for 31 years: “She...

Lone Ranger interested in Suns center Ayton, this...

From soccer to golf: Platini, Zola, Bale and...

Women in the professions of the arts: “Doing...

The Leao and Skriniar cases and those prosecutors...

New life in Monza on his birthday: this...

Super Voigtmann: watch the highlights of Milan-Baskonia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy