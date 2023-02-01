With Berardi, Lookman and Lautaro Francesco Londardo, fantasy coach of the “BoysLonny”, finishes in 1st place in Italy with 98 points

A Berardi – Lookman – Lautaro super trident (chosen as captain) delivers the victory of the day to Francesco Lonardo, the fantasy coach who with his “BoysLonny” closes the last round of the Gazzetta Fantasy Championship in first place in Italy, totaling 98 points.

The first prize goes to him, a Motorola EDGE 30 Pro worth €849.90, won above all thanks to the trust factor: Francesco has in fact decided to confirm the duo Lautaro – Berardi despite the respective 4 and 4.5 obtained in the previous day, making only one substitution in attack, namely Lookman in place of Sanabria (who still scored against Empoli). Precious confirmation also that of Strefezza who scored in the Lecce – Salernitana advance. But goals aren’t everything.

In his formation, deployed with a 4-4-2, the +3 obtained with the defense modifier has given its important contribution. Three quarters of the defense confirmed, with the exception of the change of Di Lorenzo in place of Toljan, and Musso in place of Onana. This is the complete formation fielded by Francesco Lonardo: (4-4-2) – Musso (7+1); Dimarco (6) – Carlos Augusto (7 + 1) – Di Lorenzo (6,5) – Udogie (6); Strefezza (6.5+3)- Calhanoglu (6)- Baldanzi (6, who replaced Pereyra); Lookman (7.5+3) – Lautaro (7.5+6+1) – Berardi (8+3+1+1+1). Well done!

