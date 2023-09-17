Fantasy football in 3D – Sorare and Milan launch the new cards with Augmented Reality – Sport Marketing News

Paris and Milan, Tuesday 12 September 2023 – Sorare, the global sports entertainment company, announces the launch of its first 3D digital cards with new Augmented Reality features for the new 2023/2024 season. AC Milan will be the first Italian team to participate in the initiative. Sorare thus continues to put its technology at the service of sports fans, offering users from all over the world not only the possibility of owning digital collectible cards with images of their favorite players, but also of using them in exciting competitions making the Ever better gaming experience thanks to a deluxe design.

New era of collecting: the cards of the AC Milan champions “work” in the real world with 3D technology and Augmented Reality

Rafael Leao, Theo Hernández, Mike Maignan, Christian Pulisic and all the others: the cards of the great AC Milan players will be available on the Sorare platform in 3D with Augmented Reality functionality accessible from the mobile app, which will allow you to bring the Rossoneri’s favorites into the real world. Innovative technology will make the gaming experience unique by improving the design and creating greater interactivity with digital cards. In addition to being able to collect and play with the brand new cards which in the new version will have renewed images, backgrounds and dynamic colors, platform managers will now be able to use the cards to unlock experiences in the real world.

With the Sorare “treasure hunt” you will be able to fly away with the AC Milan champions

The auctions of the first innovative 3D AC Milan cards with AR will start at the end of September, the new digital objects will be distributed by Sorare in the most widespread way possible to allow these to become the standard for all cards of the 2023/24 season over time . But that’s not all: from 7 September Sorare is also organizing a “treasure hunt” for its entire community. Every week a teaser video will be published on social media, in which users will have to identify a series of hidden words. The first user to find and put all the words in the correct order wins Sorare rare cards and unlocks prizes. Up for grabs are 5 rare 3D cards of AC Milan players, and 2 tickets to fly away with the team and attend a match in Europe.

Adrien Montfort, CTO and co-founder of Sorare, said: “At Sorare, we want to bridge the gap between online and physical sports fandoms to better serve our community. With this goal, we work to provide our users with a unique gaming experience and to ensure that it improves year after year. We are happy to launch new cards, new designs and new features to celebrate the new football season, so that Sorare managers can own special cards, interact with them and show them to the world. This is the latest step in our long-term strategy to build a generational product that combines innovative technology and cutting-edge design to enrich the experience of sports fans day after day.”

Maikel Oettle, Commercial Director of AC Milan, said: “We are delighted to offer our fans an even better way to interact with their favorite players. We are the first Serie A team to experiment together in Sorare a new dimension of sports support and collecting thanks to 3D technology and Augmented Reality. Participating in this innovation process is exactly why we chose to collaborate with Sorare and launch the cards on the platform.”

Gerard Piqué, entrepreneur and investor of Sorare, said: “Sorare is breaking down the barriers that separate football fans around the world from their favorite players and teams. These innovations in cutting-edge card design and interactivity will have a huge impact on the development of each player’s brand and help champions and their teams interact with new global audiences.”

