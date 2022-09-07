From the next day you play for the most coveted prize: you still have time to register

Five days are nothing to take stock, but if we talk about Fantasy Championships they can be useful to set up some strategies. Because, even if the season of the Gazzetta game is already well underway with the assignment of the Opening Tournament already taken place, now is the time to get serious. In fact, starting from the next day of the championship they will also play for the general classification: whoever wins the championship of fantasy coaches will take home a car worth 50,000 euros.

THE NEW LISTONE — Once registered, the first thing to do is consult the board with the updated quotes of all the players you can buy. You have 500 credits to buy 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 8 midfielders and 6 forwards.

HOW TO REGISTER — There are three ways to register and participate in the 2022-23 Fantasy Championship. – By purchasing the book “Fanta Campionato” on newsstands at a cost of 24.99 euros, with the card attached.

– Going to the Fantacampionato.gazzetta.it website and purchasing a “Full 12 months” subscription at a cost of 24.99 euros: including a team for the Fantasy Championship, one for the Fantasy World Cup and the possibility of playing the new game “Testa a Testa ”, In addition to premium content such as advice, an annual subscription to G + (the Premium area of ​​gazzetta.it), the Fantalibro and seven days of free newspaper.

– By purchasing a “Pro 12 months” subscription on the same site at the price of 49.99 euros: compared to the Full version, this includes three teams for the Fanta Campionato and the Fanta World Championship and a month of free newspaper. See also Fanta Gazzetta championship: how to register

6 September – 19:39

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

