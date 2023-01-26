We immediately return to the field with the first round of the second round, the twentieth overall, which begins on Friday with two advances: Bologna – Spezia and Lecce – Salernitana. This time the day will end on Monday with Udinese – Verona: in between interesting challenges such as Naples – Rome and Lazio – Fiorentina, matches that can bring bonuses and malus at will. Let’s analyze the possible options to choose in Fantasy Football.

DEFENDERS — Great period of form for Atalanta and Giorgio Scalvini (23 credits), recently scored against Salernitana. The promising Italian defender can also have his say against Sampdoria: a useful resource from a defense modifier perspective. Wilfried singo (25) could take advantage of the absence of Parisi (suspended) to create many difficulties for the Azzurri rearguard who also have to deal with the absence of Ismajli. Finally, trust Josh Doig (24), side of Verona in great dust, author of several bonuses in recent weeks. In the match against Udinese, the Scotsman can lead the Gialloblù team, eager to collect precious points even away from Bentegodi. The incisiveness of the left-footed player from Verona can put Juventus’ defense in difficulty, which didn’t appear faultless even in the success against Sampdoria: at the Marassi the Friulians suffered several chances, badly wasted by the Ligurians.

MIDDLEFIELDS — The current Milan is too bad to be true. Need a jolt. And another team in crisis of identity and results like Sassuolo arrives at San Siro. In such a chaotic moment, it is not excluded that Pioli could carry out a sort of mini-revolution, betting with conviction on Charles The Ketelaere (37), to date a mysterious object and not very inclined to the bonus. Who knows if he can unlock himself after a very complicated first round. Frederick Church (37) found the goal after a troubled year against Monza: it was the Coppa Italia match a few weeks ago. He could also concede an encore in the league against the Brianza players. He deserves trust on this day. Finally, spotlights on Luis Alberto (55), who, together with Zaccagni, put the inattentive Rossoneri defense to fire and sword: the Iberian started 2023 with the right attitude and with great ease of bonuses. Furthermore, Fiorentina is also his favorite victim in his career with 4 goals and 4 assists scored against the Tuscan team. See also Cagliari show, Juventus beaten

FORWARDERS — He had also been linked to Napoli last summer as a free agent. Paul Dybala (68) drags Roma down with bonuses and high-quality plays. In a match that promises to be balanced, he can rock the game with his left foot and his flair. The incredible January of Atalanta and Jeremie have (36). Like Lookman and Hojlund, the Ivorian is experiencing a great moment and, therefore, deserves trust: we insert him in our ‘trident’: his speed can be a big problem for Sampdoria’s Sampdoria defence. Finally, we close this list of suggestions with a classic that has never faded away: Edin Dzeko (53). The Bosnian always took the field in the league, scoring 7 goals and great leadership in the Nerazzurri attack. After the slide against Empoli, Inzaghi’s men can no longer make mistakes and against Cremonese they will try to redeem themselves by relying on the striker from Sarajevo, who appeared very constant in the first leg.

