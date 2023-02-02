In the median space in Anguissa, in front of Caprari can make the difference against Sampdoria

We return to (almost) normality with a shift, number 21, which begins on Saturday and ends on Tuesday with Salernitana – Juventus. In between, the away match in La Spezia for leaders Napoli and the Milan derby, a challenge that can be a fundamental crossroads for the two teams. Let’s analyze the possible options to choose in Fantasy Football.

DEFENDERS — Apennine derby between Fiorentina and Bologna. With the absence of Arnautovic – still far from the best condition – Nikola Milenkovic (25 credits) may deserve a chance to be deployed in your defense. Watch out for set-ups where he can hurt with his high elevation. Great period of form for Atalanta (10 points in the last 4 games), Joakim Maehle (27) comes from two consecutive games in which he scored. He acts on the left of the Goddess – the right wing of Sassuolo which, in this first round, seemed to be the weak link of the neroverdi. Try it without too much hesitation. Finally, a chance for Lazzari (25), ready to return to the starting lineup after the two consecutive benches remedied against Milan and Fiorentina. It will be a good challenge with the alter-ego Doig, maybe both can find the bonus today.

MIDDLEFIELDS — The physicality of Anguissa (39 credits) can be a significant factor. Even though he doesn’t often get to the shot, the blue midfielder can make decisive breaks that can produce dangerous actions for the Campania players. Not a happy time for Lorenzo Pellegrini (47), also held back by muscle problems and without bonuses for several weeks. Against Empoli he wants to redeem himself, both on a personal level (mistake from the penalty spot to Castellani) and as a team. Finally, we close this triptych with Angel DiMaria (45). Juventus won’t face an easy opponent, but the Argentine’s talent can undoubtedly lend a hand to Allegri in rescuing the team from this complicated moment due to the off-pitch events of the black and whites. Among other things, the South American, before the Monza kryptonite, came from two consecutive races in which he had scored. See also Milan-Napoli: infirmaries full, Giroud and Anguissa are back

FORWARDERS — Fresh from accessing the semi-finals of the Italian Cup, where they eliminated ‘big names’ such as Naples and Rome, Cremonese is aiming for their first success in the league. Lecce comes from two consecutive defeats and seems to be down after an excellent first leg. Cyril Dessers (32 credits) may be the right pick for this round and, moreover, beats penalties too. Factor not to be underestimated. The Milan derby is coming up, Inter are definitely favorites both for the recent period of both teams and for the recent direct confrontation, swept by the Nerazzurri. It could be the return match to score Romelu Lukaku (56), who appeared in the recovery against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia. To be deployed. Three goals in his last three games, against Juventus he missed out by a matter of centimetres. Gianluca Caprari (48) is in great shape and against derelict Sampdoria can make the difference. Maybe even scoring the former’s classic goal.

February 2 – 19:27

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

