The Argentine has unlocked at the Camp Nou, Abraham in search of the lost goal. Here are some suggestions

Several strikers in pursuit of the goal. Our offensive tips for matchday 10 refer to strikers who haven’t scored in a while. The first is Lautaro, on the net in Barcelona and now on stage with Salernitana, one of his favorite victims. Followed by Abraham and the Banda bet, who misses the first ring with Lecce.

LAUTARO MARTINEZ (cost 74 CREDITS) — Toro has unlocked and does not want to stop even in the league. Fresh from a super goal against Barcelona, ​​now the goal is Serie A. Lautaro hasn’t scored in 5 games, but now Salernitana arrives. At the grenade he has already scored four goals in two games. Highly recommended.

TAMMY ABRAHAM (cost 66 CREDITS) — Another player in a complicated moment. Abraham did not score from the match against Empoli on 12 September, three games without a goal and only two rings in the league in 9 appearances. He started like this last year too, only to recover in the second round. It can be deployed.

GIANLUCA CAPRARI (COST: 47 CREDITS) — The Palladino treatment has also done well in Caprari. Against Sampdoria he found the first center of the season, and with three victories in the last three he can also field at Castellani. At Empoli he has already scored three goals. After a bit of a season start, he is ready to make his mark.

LAMECK BANDA (COST: 25 CREDITS) — The average vote is, 6.44, the estimate of Baroni and the square as well. Lameck Banda, a 21-year-old winger from Zambia, only misses his first goal with Lecce. So far he has produced an assist in nine games. Caught by Corvino from Maccabi Petah Tiqwa, against Fiorentina can sting. See also Pordenone is about to recover Gavazzi

SAM LAMMERS (COST: 24 CREDITS) — Another in search of the lost goal. Lammers hasn’t scored in four games, but at home against Monza he can unlock. So far he has proved useful in possession and as a ‘finisher’ – an assist -, but less so in the goal area. He will shoulder to Mattia Destro. For us it is yes.

October 14, 2022 (change October 14, 2022 | 10:21)

