The resumption of the championship after the break, without strikers like Lukaku and Osimhen, offers some interesting ideas for the attacking department. Here are some suggestions

Salvatore Malfitano @malfitoto



The championship is back, with the usual dilemmas for fantasy coaches. The national teams have caused some ailments and choosing the best strikers could prove to be more tiring than expected: Lukaku and Osimhen have not yet recovered from their respective injuries, while Immobile is still in doubt for the match against Spezia. Here are our tips for the advanced department in view of the eighth matchday of Serie A.

GIACOMO RASPADORI — (Odds: 45, Rating average: 5.83, Magic media: 6.25)

The month of September was magical: first goal with Napoli (very heavy against Spezia), first goal in the Champions League against Rangers, two goals with Italy in the Nations League in the matches against England and Hungary. For this reason, in the absence of Osimhen, Spalletti would still have to rely on Raspadori – and not Simeone – to lead the offensive trident. The Azzurri are the best attack, Turin only suffers one goal per game: its flashes and movements between the lines could prove decisive.

ARKADIUSZ MILIK — (Odd: 44, Rating average: 6.5, Media Magic 8.16)

Whether he comes on the bench or starts as a regular, this start to the season has told us that Milik is one of the most fit forwards in the league. The home match against Bologna could be a great opportunity, since he should be deployed from the first minute paired with Vlahovic, and Juve also needs his goals (two in three appearances with the Bianconeri in Serie A) to get out of the league. crisis of results that has characterized the last few weeks. See also Juventus: Milik low cost makes more than Vlahovic. The Kean knot

IT CAN BE DONE — (Odds: 42, Rating average: 6.5, Magic media: 8.16)

The race that awaits him is not the easiest, for the thickness of the opponent. However, it is impossible not to notice that in the previous season, Dzeko scored twice (once in the league and once in the Italian Cup) against Roma in the three games played against the Giallorossi. Confidence after the Champions League goal against Viktoria Plzen has increased, the conditions for the positive tradition to continue on Saturday are all there.

MANOLO GABBIADINI — (Odd: 38, Rating: 6.3, Magic Media: 6.9)

The call-up to the national team five years after the last time raised his spirits. So far he has scored only once, signing the equal goal against Lazio, but now he is called to a fundamental mission: to lift Sampdoria from the bottom of the standings, in the direct clash against Monza, which together with Cremonese is the worst defense. of the championship. In short, if not now when?

RASMUS HOJLUND — (Odds: 28, Rating average: 6.5, Magic media: 7.5)

Against Fiorentina the absence of Zapata should lead Gasperini to focus again on the young Dane, who is one of the most interesting emerging talents and has already shown that he has a good feeling not only with the goal but also with the services to his teammates: it is his assist for Scalvini in the success against Roma. The starting shirt – it would be the third season with Atalanta – is an opportunity not to be missed to try to climb the hierarchies immediately, so Hojlund could prove to be the winning bet of this day. See also Inter 2-0 Verona: goals from Barella and Dzeko. Night at -1 from Milan