Very close to the start of the World Championship in Qatar and the fanta della rosea does not stop! From 11 November it is possible to register for the World Fantasy Championship, the new fantasy tournament of . You will start with a budget of 500 credits available to create your own squad. Each team will consist of 25 players and three market changes will be possible for each matchday. There will be challenges in the “Testa to Testa” game dedicated to the protagonists of the world championship: as happens for the Serie A Fantasy Championship, the editorial staff of Gazzetta will choose 11 pairs of players per position each day, who will guess the highest fantasy vote of all the pairs will win a The Pitch Football merchandising voucher worth 1000 euros.