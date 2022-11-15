Registration is open for the fantasy tournament linked to Qatar 2022: 500 credits available to compose a squad of 25 players and aim for the richest prize pool in Italy
Very close to the start of the World Championship in Qatar and the fanta della rosea does not stop! From 11 November it is possible to register for the World Fantasy Championship, the new fantasy tournament of . You will start with a budget of 500 credits available to create your own squad. Each team will consist of 25 players and three market changes will be possible for each matchday. There will be challenges in the “Testa to Testa” game dedicated to the protagonists of the world championship: as happens for the Serie A Fantasy Championship, the editorial staff of Gazzetta will choose 11 pairs of players per position each day, who will guess the highest fantasy vote of all the pairs will win a The Pitch Football merchandising voucher worth 1000 euros.
I premi
—
The Fanta della rosea will give away a car, a scooter, an ebike and many other prizes. Participating in Fanta World is simple: just connect to the fantacampionato.gazzetta.it website and choose the world section (or download the fantacampionato app), create your own team and compete with all the fantastic coaches of Italy. By subscribing to the BASIC package at the price of € 9.99, it will be possible to create a team and play in World Fantasy Championship and Head to Head World. And not only that, it will be possible to play in the second round of the Serie A Fantacampionato. The subscription also includes access to the Fantacampionato premium area containing tips, statistics and the odds list.
November 15, 2022 (change November 15, 2022 | 15:07)
© breaking latest news