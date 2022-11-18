Less and less is missing to define the Fantasy World squad: here are our advice on players who can turn out to be low-cost surprises

Here we are! The World Championship in Qatar is fast approaching. Sunday the first challenge, the inaugural one, between Ecuador and the hosts. Let’s go find the low-cost opportunities in the World Fantasy Championship list, those players who have a value of about 3% of your budget (max 15 credits out of 500) and who can give you a guaranteed return.

FISH AMONG THE FAVORITES — First part of the strategy, let’s sift through the squads of the favourites. Argentina, France, Brazil are among the most accredited as possible winners of the tournament. However, among these “chosen” players there are not many starting players who can be purchased at low cost. One of the few it is Lisandro Martinez, central of the Albiceleste (14 credits). He doesn’t grant you big “bonuses”, but his ownership shouldn’t be in question.

the holders — In goal, at low cost and good yield there is only one concrete possibility: to rely on Matt Turner (10 credits), US goaltender. The stars and stripes men are competing for passage to the round of 16 with Wales and Iran, they have one of the most intriguing representations ahead – also in view of the 2026 World Cup which will be played in the United States – and they have shown that they have a solid defense in the group qualification. Going beyond the round of 16 won’t be easy, but it deserves some thought, also considering that many teams have tight ballots on goal. See also Two foreign aids go home on holiday!Shenhua's all-China class competes in the final 4 rounds of goal training teenagers

possible revelations — Usually, however, the World Cup has been a showcase for great prospects. In group A, the one with Holland, Senegal, Qatar and Ecuador we focus on a South American footballer with great potential: Gonzalo Plata, listed midfielder, plays as a winger and showed excellent shots with Ronaldo’s Valladolid the ‘Phenomenon’. At 12 credits it can be an interesting option for your squad. But even here, it is unlikely that the Ecuadorian team can go beyond the round of 16. Who knows, however, that in that debut match against Qatar he will be able to find the bonus. An alternative to take at a low cost could be Skov Olsen (15 credits), “striker” listing and old acquaintance of Italian football. Denmark should go through regularly and the Scandinavians have a very attacking game. His talent can make the difference in inside or outside competitions. Finally, there is also 15 credits Vincent Aboubakarstriker and penalty taker from Cameroon: the ‘Indomitable Lions’, however, are part of an iron group with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland and seem to be the sacrificial victim of Group G. The striker born in 1992, ex Porto and Besiktas, has not still found the goal in the world championships in which he participated (2010 and 2014) and will try to unlock himself after a journey in recent years that has led him to score goals practically in every latitude.

November 18, 2022 (change November 18, 2022 | 09:43)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

