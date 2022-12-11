Morocco’s dream continues. After Belgium (in the group stage), two other European teams fall under the blows of Ziyech and his companions (first Spain, now Portugal): they are the first African team to reach the semifinals in a World Cup. Argentina ahead with the thrill, like Croatia. Neymar’s Brazil falls. France looks for an encore and eliminates England without shining. Let’s go see the best and worst ten players of these exciting quarter-finals.

TOP 10

—

Goalkeepers still great protagonists in Qatar. Livakovic (score 9 – 20 credits) leads Croatia with great saves and another splendid performance on penalties: if the Balkans snatch the pass for the semifinal, great credit goes to this extreme defender who is showing off at the World Cup. Less effective in the 120 minutes, but decisive from the spot kicks: Martinez (score 8 – 26), Argentina post guard, defuses the Orange from eleven meters showing too much personality. Finally, mention also goes to Morocco’s number one, Bounou (score 7.5 – 15), who doesn’t need the final penalty shoot-out but seals up the success of the Africans with excellent saves. Holland eliminated, but Weghorst’s brace (score 8 – 13) will remain in the annals also for the way in which the 2-2 arrived. A scheme of rare beauty, finalized by the Besiktas striker, who was also reliable from the penalty spot in the excited final. A match in which, once again, Messi was decisive (score 7.5 – 84) bonus machine in this World Cup between goals, assists and lucidity in scoring his own shot from the spot in the penalty lottery. Morocco party. The Africans are driven by a thick midfield with Ounahi (score 8 – 8) and Amrabat (score 7.5 – 11) on the shields. Finally, Croatia in the semifinal dragged by the aforementioned Livakovic, but also by the class of Modric (score 8 – 52), by the omnipresence of Juranovic (score 7,5 – 11) and by the coldness of Bruno Pektovic (score 7,5 – 7 ), center forward with experience in Italy, able to recapture Brazil with a decisive goal in extra time.