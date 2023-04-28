Fantom Kacetl once again led Třinec to the title. The numbers are good, but it’s not about me, he laughed

Although he mostly covered the back of Marko Mazanc in the regular season, in the playoffs it was up to Ondřej Kacetl again. He was still resting in the preliminary round against Litvínov, but from the second match of the quarter-final against Sparta he was already working his magic again. Last season’s best goalkeeper lost to Vítkovic’s Aleš Stezka (95.24) in the playoffs by a margin in percentage of saves (92.59), but that didn’t bother him at all when looking at the championship cup.

