FAQ: All important information about the final tournament of the Nations League

As of: 06/15/2023 5:42 p.m

At the Final Four in the Netherlands, the hosts, Spain, Italy and Croatia will play for the title in the soccerNations-League. Here are all the important questions and answers about the final tournament.

What’s up?

The Nations League Final Four in the Netherlands. Around nine months after the end of the group stage, the four group winners of League A are looking for the third overall winner of the UEFA competition, which was introduced in 2018. Portugal won the first edition in 2019, two years later France secured the title. UEFA created the competition to give international matches at world and European championships the character of a competitive match.

semifinals

Who is playing against whom?

Hosts Netherlands lost to Croatia in the first semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday (June 14, 2023), on Thursday (8:45 p.m.) Italy and Spain will meet in Enschede. The final takes place in Rotterdam on Sunday evening, before that the match for third place takes place in Enschede.

Who is the favourite?

That is hard to say. After a long season, many players are tired. The question is who can really motivate themselves again for the competition. Croatia’s “old stars” around Luka Modric (37 years) are reaching for the title after the victory in extra time in Rotterdam.

Why is Germany not included?

National coach Hansi Flick had actually given participation in the finals as a goal in order to be able to play competitive games again before the European Championships at home next year. In a group with winners Italy, Hungary and England, there was only one win from six games and third place. In general, the Nations League does not seem to be the DFB’s favorite competition – the Final Four has been missed in all three participations so far.

How important is this title?

Criticism of the UEFA competition has largely died down. Still, the value of the Nations League title remains questionable and the 7.5kg silver trophy is not really coveted. Belgian Kevin De Bruyne once said it was the Nations Tournament “not important” especially not after one “long and hard season” and spoke of “glorified friendlies”.

Where can the games be seen?

The Streamingprovider DAZN broadcasts all four games live. In addition, RTL has secured rights and will broadcast the second semi-final between Spain and Italy on Thursday and the final on Sunday. There will be video summaries of both semi-finals and the final on sportschau.de.