Farewell, Tears, and a New Era: Julián Quiñones Leaves Atlas for América

Title: Julián Quiñones Bids Emotional Farewell to Atlas as He Joins América

Subtitle: The Colombian striker leaves a notable void in Benjamín Mora’s squad

In a bittersweet moment, Julián Quiñones bid farewell to his now former team, Atlas, amidst a wave of emotions prior to their first match of the Apertura 2023 against Cruz Azul. With tears streaming down his face, Quiñones took to the field of Jalisco Stadium for the last time, marking the end of an era as an Atlas player.

Although Quiñones donned the Atlas colors during the match, it was clear that his tenure with the team was coming to a close. The anticipation of joining his new team, América, made it necessary for Quiñones to start the match on the bench, even though he was still technically part of the Atlas squad.

The departure of Quiñones left a profound impact on the fans, who greeted him with cheers of “Olé, olé, Julián, Julián” as they bid him farewell. The stadium screens displayed a video of Quiñones’ arrival and introduction as a Zorros player back in 2021, emphasizing the significance of his time with the club.

As the match progressed, executive president José Riestra López approached Quiñones and embraced him. Overcome with emotion, Quiñones couldn’t help but shed tears at this heartfelt gesture. Shortly after, he received plaque tributes from Aldo Rocha and Martín Nervo.

Accompanied by his wife, Ana Gabriela, Quiñones personally expressed his gratitude and bid farewell to the fans. It was an emotional moment as Quiñones walked a few meters along the sideline before returning to the bench. As he disappeared down the stairs leading to the dressing rooms of the Atlas house, the significance of his departure became even more apparent.

Quiñones leaves a significant void in Benjamín Mora’s team. As the institution’s fifth top scorer in short tournaments, his contributions on the field and as a key figure within the club will be challenging to replace. Additionally, Quiñones will be remembered as a two-time champion with Atlas.

With his transfer to Águilas del América, Quiñones is set to embark on a new era. The Colombian striker is expected to make a powerful impact in the Apertura 2023 as one of the highly anticipated signings.

Despite his departure, Quiñones’ legacy at Atlas will not be forgotten, as fans and the club reflect on his time spent with the Zorros. The melancholic farewell serves as a reminder of the strong bond between player and team, leaving behind cherished memories and promising new beginnings for both Julián Quiñones and Atlas.

