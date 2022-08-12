UDINE. “Garrellik”, the legend in goal is gone at the age of 67. Claudio Garella, who won the championship with Verona dei miracoli in 1985, but also the following year with Maradona’s Napoli and protagonist in Udine for two seasons, already in the Pozzo era, that of promotion in 1989/1990 with Sonetti on the bench and that of Serie A ended with relegation shortly before the World Cup in 1990.

In Udine he played with Abate, Rossitto, Alessandro Orlando, Vagheggi, also Balbo and Sensini who had just arrived in Friuli from Argentina and was much appreciated, for his technical but above all human qualities. The goalkeeper was a protagonist in the eighties between the posts of Verona first and then Naples: with Hellas he won the Scudetto in 1985, with the Neapolitans he made an encore two years later, also raising the Italian Cup to the sky. Raised in the Turin youth teams, he also played with Lazio, Sampdoria and Udinese before ending his career at Avellino.

The former goalkeeper had undergone surgery for heart problems but there were complications and he didn’t make it. With Maradona’s team he was very excited and on 10 May 1987 he celebrated a historic milestone with the Neapolitan people. The then president of Juve, the lawyer Giovanni Agnelli, defined him as “the only goalkeeper who saves without hands”. He also found continuity in Sampdoria but is remembered for his splendid performance at the Olimpico with Roma in the year of the Verona flag. The Scala society mourns “the disappearance of an authentic legend of its over one hundred year old history”. “Authentic symbol of the first Verona led by Osvaldo Bagnoli, Garella wore the yellow-blue colors from 1981 to 1985, defending the Hellas goal throughout the triumphal ride that began with the 1981/82 Serie B victory, continued with qualification in the Uefa Cup in 1982/83 and culminating with the victory of the Scudetto in 1984/85, of which Claudio was the undisputed protagonist – the memory of the Gialloblù club – His numbers will remain extraordinary and unrepeatable: just 143 goals conceded in 157 appearances, 4 of which in the Cup Uefa 1983/84 and 4 more in the double matches of the Italian Cup Final reached by Verona 1982/83 and 1983/84. But what will remain forever in the minds of those who saw him play and in the imagination of those who only later knew – for age reasons – the sporting feats, is the absolutely unique style of defense of their goal, with atypical and atypical saves. at the same time very effective. A style that earned him the nickname ‘Garellik’. A real idol for a generation of Veronese fans and, more generally, for all fans of Italian football ».