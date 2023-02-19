Ilario Castagner, historic coach of Perugia and several other Italian teams has died. This was announced by his son Federico on Facebook and by the mayor of Perugia, Andrea Romizi, who expressed condolences for the disappearance of the former coach, who was 82 years old. “Today the most beautiful smile of Italian football is gone” Federico Castagner wrote on Facebook. “Thanks to all the doctors and health personnel of the ‘Santa Maria della Misericordia’ hospital in Perugia who have taken care of him in recent weeks. Bye dad…” he added. Castagner, who had turned 82 last December, had been coach of the ‘Perugia dei miracoli’ but also coach of Lazio, Milan and Inter.

The “Perugia of miracles” and then the two Milanese

Ilario Castagner’s career is inextricably linked to the exploits of the “Perugia of miracles”, still wearing the bruises from the loss of his captain Renato Curi who died of a heart attack at the age of 24. Second in the standings in the 1978-79 championship, Perugia did not suffer defeats, won 11 games and drew 19. Then the move to Lazio and then to Milan which he brought back to Serie A before being sacked during the following season, moving to Inter with which he finished in third place in 1984-85 and in the semi-final of the UEFA Cup. Then the end of his career passing Ascoli, breaking latest news and Pisa, the return to Perugia of Luciano Gaucci, brought back from C1 to A. Due to a disagreement with Gaucci he ended his coaching career in 1999.