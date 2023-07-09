Home » Farewell to Luisito Suarez, symbol of the great Inter-Corriere TV
Farewell to Luisito Suarez, symbol of the great Inter-Corriere TV

Farewell to Luisito Suarez, symbol of the great Inter-Corriere TV

(LaPresse) He died at 88 anni Luis Suárez Miramontes, said Luisito one of the pillars of Helenio Herrera’s Grande Inter. Born in La Coruna in 1935, the Spanish director established himself at a very young age first in Deportivo and then in Barcelona. In the Blaugrana shirt he won two championships, two Spanish cups and two Fairs cups.

In 1960 he received the Ballon d’Or. He landed in Milan in 1961. In the Nerazzurri he won almost everything including two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups. With the Spanish national team shirt he collects 32 appearances and wins the home edition of the European Championships. As a coach he also leads his Spain to the Italian World Cup which closed in the second round. On the other hand, the two appearances on the Inter bench were disappointing. (LaPresse)

July 9, 2023 – Updated July 9, 2023, 11:23 am

