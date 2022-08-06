Professional from 1953 to ’59, he ran for Legnano, Carpano and Molteni When he left his bicycle he managed the historic Bellaria restaurant in Borgoratto

BORGORATTO MORMOROLO

He had so much respect for his captain Fausto Coppi, that he gave him the same name. Yesterday morning, in his home in Borgoratto Mormorolo, Pietro Luigi Nascimbene, 92, a former wingman of the Champion.

Born in Montalto Pavese in February 1930, he moved in December 1960 to Borgoratto Mormorolo, where he married Angela Nonna, known as Angelina, with whom, until the end of the 1990s, he managed the historic “Bellaria” restaurant. In 1948, with the US Pavese shirt, Nascimbene made his debut as an amateur in Pinarolo and Mezzana Corti, where he made his first success. Pro racer from the end of 1953 to the end of 1959, he boasts in his palmares the 10th stage of the 1956 Giro d’Italia, the Grosseto-Livorno, and the first stage of the classic French Paris-Nice in 1958 (the Paris-Auxerre stage): that race remains leader for 4 fractions. He also counts a participation in the Tour de France (in 1958, as a follower of Gastone Nencini, Nascimbene closes in 34th place) and in the Vuelta di Spagna. He won the Giro dell’Umbria in 1953 and two semi-victories in the Tour of Belgium the following year. He runs with Legnano, Augustea and Carpano, the team commissioned in 1956 by Fausto Coppi; while he closed his career in 1959 at Molteni with a 6th place at the Milan-Mantua.

a book of memories

In October 2016, Franco Rovati, a cycling enthusiast from Bronno, dedicated a book to him, entitled “Pédar”, in which Nascimbene recalls the meeting with Coppi: “When he called me to ask if I wanted to race for him, apart from the initial surprise, I didn’t think about it for a moment – explains in the volume the ex heron’s wingman – Coppi was a good guy, a generous man, he wasn’t demanding, but I just couldn’t give him “you”. Also for the difference in age (Coppi was from 1919), because in those days, it was not like today, there was more respect for everyone. Coppi was simple, he did not put anyone in awe, only that he was still Coppi ».

In 1955 he took part in the Tour of Morocco, in a period of political instability: the riders were monitored closely by the Foreign Legion. «In one stage I was delayed, we were a small group of runners, with no spare wheels left, cut by gravel and stones. – the book still reads – Late in the evening, finally, a bike from the organization brings us the new tubulars, and we reach the finish line as the sun sets. One day, in the middle of the desert, I hear shouts of “Forza Pietro”: they were tourists from Pavia on vacation ».

with the “pedal”

He conquers that race and in the same year he also wins the Asturian GP in Spain. In February 2012, in one of his latest releases, he was invited to the presentation of Pedale Pavese, the oldest provincial cycling team. Many fans and professionals who remember him with affection, including Claudio Gregori, born in Trentino but from Pavia by adoption, historical signature of , author of books on cycling, of which he is a real mine of anecdotes.

that famous pink stage

“I remember that the tavern he ran in Borgoratto with his wife was famous for its nocino, salami and tortellini – says Gregori – Among other things, it was one of the” survivors “of the 1956 Merano-Monte Bondone stage, made famous for the snow and the cold, in which the Luxembourgish Gaul overturned the Corsa Rosa, conquering it. Nascimbene called her to Fausto Coppi, a very rare thing in the free-range world of cyclists. He was handsome, he impressed girls, but he wasn’t a Latin lover. I met him: he was a beautiful person, I would define him as a gentleman on a bicycle ». Nascimbene leaves his wife Angela, children Roberta and Stefano. Tonight, at 8.30 pm, the rosary will be recited in the church of Borgoratto Mormorolo; while tomorrow morning, at 10, the funeral, always in the church of the small town Oltrepadano.

FRANCO SCABROSETTI