“We messed up our own lives. It’s a difficult draw to accept” Pioli rightly commented. But he has to find a way to wake up his sleeping ones. Even with Salernitana, less gifted than Roma, there had been a dangerous retreat in the second half. But Wednesday went well, but this time it ended with a throw away victory. A waste that allows Napoli to extend to more than seven and to win the Scudetto in the winter. Everything gets complicated for the Devil (also because Juventus, much more practical, is now in second place together with the Rossoneri who are always penalized by an avalanche of injuries. Even on this collective fragility of Milan, some reflections are necessary. Too much cripples. O in the training fields of Milanello there are traps scattered by the enemies of the Devil, or there is some problem in the workloads. In the future, with the cups, there will be a lot of play. And having a long bench, with healthy spare parts, it will certainly be important. “To win or win the Scudetto we have to raise our level,” Pioli said on the eve, referring to Milan’s difficulties in closing the games they dominate. Also because Juventus, on the other hand, have the opposite vice

Minimalist Juventus: yet it moves

It is a paradox, but a paradox that works. She’s not beautiful, she doesn’t excite, she doesn’t do anything to make herself loved. He plays with the handbrake, often leaving the initiative to the opponent. As in the final against Udinese. But when he has to get down to business, he does. Eight consecutive victories without conceding a goal, they mean something. Scoring six times after the 85th minute is no coincidence. There is clarity behind it, a lot of determination. It is the triumph of practicality, but while waiting for Chiesa to be fully recovered, and Vlahovic finally healed, it is better to be practical than unrealistic. The good game? Don’t ask Allegri who is enjoying his revenge hoping that the club will emerge from the swamp of its legal troubles. Now he has to deal with Napoli. A good test, a litmus test to reveal if there is still rust behind the shiny paint. But even the Neapolitans will have to be careful. You may not like Juve’s aesthetics, but even the ugly ones have their reasons.

Inter teddy bear Saturday. Shall we talk about Inter? You have to be careful what you say. Because he’s too moody. too swinging. After the success against Napoli, Inzaghi’s team seemed to be reborn. Concentrated, determined, essential. But after great Wednesday came teddy bear Saturday, with that last-gasp draw by Monza which thwarted the feat of three days earlier. Two points thrown to the wind with the same formation (apart from Lukaku in place of Dzeko). What is the real inter? The one for lions or the one for teddy bears? The impression is that it runs on alternating current, like festive lights. When the clash is almost decisive, as a last resort, the pride of the Scudetto team comes out.

In the routine, however, the team of teddy bears emerges with those inexplicable voltage drops for those who have ambitions as leaders. Another knot is that of Lukaku, the shadow of the giant from two years ago. This is a clay giant that doesn’t engrave, doesn’t shift the balance. The opposite of Lautaro returned instead to the best levels of him. The fact that the referee then took whistles for fiascos for Acerbi’s unjustly disallowed goal doesn’t shift the assessment to Inter. He shifts it to the referees, still incredibly subject to these chapels. But an old saying is true: in the end, the referees always side with the strongest. Even when they think they don’t.